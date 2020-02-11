accueil
Palettes Ps5 en video
https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/jmf5tp/get_ready/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=mweb
J'édite l'article plus tard, pas le temps et je suis sur mobile là...
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 11/02/2020 at 10:40 AM by
ioop
comments (
11
)
armando
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:44 AM
Reste plus cas esperer que Sony ne decide pàs de repousser la sortie a cause du covic
serve
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:46 AM
armando
MS et Sony ont confirmé de sortir la console au date prévu
chinoismasque
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:47 AM
armando
Les magasins se sont organisés pour livrer a l'heure les day one.
Et puis le confinement n'est pas généralisé dans le monde comme en devut d'année.
armando
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:47 AM
serve
Quand ca été confirmé ?
syndrome
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:48 AM
Mdr au départ je pensais que tu parlais d'un produit dérivé type palette de cuisine
armando
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:50 AM
chinoismasque
https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/jmkf28/sony_supposedly_considering_moving_release_date/?utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=78c69dc7a4ec4ebcbcf92c4582b4b106&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=jmkf28
/>
GAME in the UK asked me yesterday to come into store and Pre-pay for my PS5 so that I could "Click and Collect" on the 19th. I've been in to do that this morning and been told the following:
"Sony have told us to stop taking prepayments as they may be bringing the date closer or delaying release due to UK, France and Germany all going into lockdown."
As it stands my PS5 is still in limbo then
armando
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:52 AM
chinoismasque
GAME in the UK asked me yesterday to come into store and Pre-pay for my PS5 so that I could "Click and Collect" on the 19th. I've been in to do that this morning and been told the following:
"Sony have told us to stop taking prepayments as they may be bringing the date closer or delaying release due to UK, France and Germany all going into lockdown."
As it stands my PS5 is still in limbo then
bladagun
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 10:57 AM
Putain si ça arrive ça casse les couille je suis tellement impatient
fearjc
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 11:19 AM
Pour le moment Sony a de nouveau confirmé la sortie pour le 19 novembre.
axlenz
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 11:24 AM
Gggrrr vous êtes entrain de me donner envie d'avancer le moment où je voulais l'acheter
yobloom
posted
the 11/02/2020 at 12:03 PM
Ah.. j'ai vu la mienne à 0:07
