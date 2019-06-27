recherche
Le nouveau ID x Xbox Game Pass disponible
Microsoft vient de mettre en ligne la deuxième édition de son showcase ID@Xbox Game Pass, donc un aperçu des prochains titres de la scène indépendante qui sortiront sur le service PC & Xbox One, avec des retours sur Blair Witch, Spiritfarer, UnderMine, Star Renegades ou encore Pathologic 2.

On nous a également balancé une nouvelle liste de titres qui arriveront très prochainement pour les abonnés :

- Undertale
- Unavowed
- Bad North
- Timespinner
- Machinarium
- Worms W.M.D
- For the King
- The Banner Saga 3
- GoNNER
- Yoku's Island Express

publié le 27/06/2019 à 16:08 par Gamekyo
chester publié le 27/06/2019 à 16:59
Tous ces jeux seront day one sur Xbox Game Pass :


- My Time at Portia
- Unavowed
- Bad North
- Machinarium
- Timespinner
- Undertale
- Blair Witch
- Pathologic 2
- Secret Neighbor
- Way to the Woods
- Spiritfarer
- Creature in the Well
- UnderMine
- Star Renegades
- Worms W.M.D

- For the King
- GoNNER
- The Banner Saga 3
- Yoku's Island Express
- Totally Accurate Battle SImulator
- Unto the End
- Night Call
- Felix the Reaper
- Dead Static Drive
- Ikenfell - Broforce
- RUINER
- Hotline Miami
- The Messenger
- Hatoful Boyfriend
kamina publié le 27/06/2019 à 17:23
A noter que pas mal ne sont que sur le Xbox Game Pass PC, comme Hotline miami ou Undertale.
kadaj68800 publié le 27/06/2019 à 17:26
kamina Zut moi qui voulais tâter Undertale....
