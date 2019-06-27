Le nouveau ID x Xbox Game Pass disponible

Microsoft vient de mettre en ligne la deuxième édition de son showcase ID@Xbox Game Pass, donc un aperçu des prochains titres de la scène indépendante qui sortiront sur le service PC & Xbox One, avec des retours sur Blair Witch, Spiritfarer, UnderMine, Star Renegades ou encore Pathologic 2.
On nous a également balancé une nouvelle liste de titres qui arriveront très prochainement pour les abonnés :
- Undertale
- Unavowed
- Bad North
- Timespinner
- Machinarium
- Worms W.M.D
- For the King
- The Banner Saga 3
- GoNNER
- Yoku's Island Express
- My Time at Portia
- Blair Witch
- Pathologic 2
- Secret Neighbor
- Way to the Woods
- Spiritfarer
- Creature in the Well
- UnderMine
- Star Renegades
- Worms W.M.D
- For the King
- GoNNER
- The Banner Saga 3
- Yoku's Island Express
- Totally Accurate Battle SImulator
- Unto the End
- Night Call
- Felix the Reaper
- Dead Static Drive
- Ikenfell - Broforce
- RUINER
- Hotline Miami
- The Messenger
- Hatoful Boyfriend