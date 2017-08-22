Un gros trailer pour la Super Famicom Mini

Nintendo sort un trailer Overview pour montrer le contenu de sa Super Famicom Mini qui arrivera le 5 octobre au Japon, soit peu après que l'occident ait accueilli la Super Nes Mini (29 septembre, pour 80€).N'oubliez pas que le contenu diffère légèrement entre les territoires et voici un rappel précis de ce que vous y trouverez.- Super Mario World- F-Zero- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts- The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past- Contra III- Super Mario Kart- Starfox- Starfox 2- Secret of Mana- Mega Man X- Super Metroid- Final Fantasy VI- Donkey Kong Country- Yoshi's Island- Super Mario RPG- Kirby Super Star- Earthbound- Kirby's Dream Course- Street Fighter II Turbo- Super Castlevania IV- Super Punch-Out- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja- Super Soccer- Fire Emblem : Mystery of the Emblem- Super Street Fighter II- Panel de Pon