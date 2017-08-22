recherche
Un gros trailer pour la Super Famicom Mini
Nintendo sort un trailer Overview pour montrer le contenu de sa Super Famicom Mini qui arrivera le 5 octobre au Japon, soit peu après que l'occident ait accueilli la Super Nes Mini (29 septembre, pour 80€).

N'oubliez pas que le contenu diffère légèrement entre les territoires et voici un rappel précis de ce que vous y trouverez.

Liste commune à toutes les versions :
- Super Mario World
- F-Zero
- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
- The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
- Contra III
- Super Mario Kart
- Starfox
- Starfox 2
- Secret of Mana
- Mega Man X
- Super Metroid
- Final Fantasy VI
- Donkey Kong Country
- Yoshi's Island
- Super Mario RPG
- Kirby Super Star

Uniquement en occident :
- Earthbound
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Street Fighter II Turbo
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Punch-Out

Uniquement au Japon :
- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
- Super Soccer
- Fire Emblem : Mystery of the Emblem
- Super Street Fighter II
- Panel de Pon



publié le 22/08/2017 à 06:31 par Gamekyo
commentaires (3)
blur0d publié le 22/08/2017 à 07:21
Hâte de l'avoir !
kadaj68800 publié le 22/08/2017 à 07:46
je comprends pas trop la différence de version de SF entre les 2....mais je m'en fous, rien qu'avec Zelda 3, FF6, Secret of Man, Earthbound et Super Mario RPG je suis déjà aux anges !
thorfin publié le 22/08/2017 à 08:59
J'en ai une à vendre
