Un gros trailer pour la Super Famicom Mini

Nintendo sort un trailer Overview pour montrer le contenu de sa Super Famicom Mini qui arrivera le 5 octobre au Japon, soit peu après que l'occident ait accueilli la Super Nes Mini (29 septembre, pour 80€).
N'oubliez pas que le contenu diffère légèrement entre les territoires et voici un rappel précis de ce que vous y trouverez.
Liste commune à toutes les versions :
- Super Mario World
- F-Zero
- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
- The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
- Contra III
- Super Mario Kart
- Starfox
- Starfox 2
- Secret of Mana
- Mega Man X
- Super Metroid
- Final Fantasy VI
- Donkey Kong Country
- Yoshi's Island
- Super Mario RPG
- Kirby Super Star
Uniquement en occident :
- Earthbound
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Street Fighter II Turbo
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Punch-Out
Uniquement au Japon :
- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
- Super Soccer
- Fire Emblem : Mystery of the Emblem
- Super Street Fighter II
- Panel de Pon