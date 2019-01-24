Jump Force : premiers visuels pour Dai Jump Force : premiers visuels pour Dai

Faisant partie des deux personnages bêtement leakés par une publicité de Jump Force (avec donc Jotaro Kujo de Jojo's), Dai de l'adaptation Dragon Quest -connu chez nous sous le nom de Fly- a droit à ses premiers visuels tirés du dernier Weekly Jump.



Le titre reste attendu pour le 15 février (PC, PS4, One) et on ignore pour le moment si le casting actuellement composé de 39 combattants en restera là. Hors Season Pass bien sûr.