Jump Force : premiers visuels pour Dai
Faisant partie des deux personnages bêtement leakés par une publicité de Jump Force (avec donc Jotaro Kujo de Jojo's), Dai de l'adaptation Dragon Quest -connu chez nous sous le nom de Fly- a droit à ses premiers visuels tirés du dernier Weekly Jump.

Le titre reste attendu pour le 15 février (PC, PS4, One) et on ignore pour le moment si le casting actuellement composé de 39 combattants en restera là. Hors Season Pass bien sûr.
lordguyver, arknight92, kabuki, sorakairi86, link49, docteurdeggman, smokeboom
publié le 24/01/2019 à 08:09 par Gamekyo
commentaires (11)
chaussettes publié le 24/01/2019 à 08:18
ça a l'air d'etre un défouloir bien marrant en faite.
j'ai pas trouvé par contre de liste à jour des persos dispo, si qqun passe par là et à la bonté de mettre u nlien je le remercie par avance
gantzeur publié le 24/01/2019 à 08:22
Le perso que je kiffais c'était son père et sa transformation homme dragon ????
leonsilverburg publié le 24/01/2019 à 08:22
Mais need un remake de l'anime !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Le manga est TELLEMENT énorme !!!!!
shinz0 publié le 24/01/2019 à 09:04
Mais bordel il déchire grave

leonsilverburg un remake ça serait énorme comme avec Fullmetal Alchemist et Hunter x Hunter
rendan publié le 24/01/2019 à 09:14
Mon dieu il y a aussi sa forme finale !! Un remake de l'anime pleeeaassseeee
lordguyver publié le 24/01/2019 à 09:38
leonsilverburg je plussoie !
kaiden publié le 24/01/2019 à 09:43
En plus avec la transfo homme-monstre -dragon
kabuki publié le 24/01/2019 à 09:57
Un remake de l'anime serait enorme, un.RPG basé sut ce manga aussi
testament publié le 24/01/2019 à 11:04
Eldren
artornass publié le 24/01/2019 à 14:14
Dommage que le gameplay du jeu soit zero.
testament publié le 24/01/2019 à 16:13
(1) Avan Strike Slash Arrow – A slash from Dai’s sword held with a backhand grip. With additional input, it can turn into an “Avan Strike Slash Cross.”

(2) Avan Strike Slash Break – An exceptionally destructive skill in which Dai charges at the enemy while swinging his sword held with a backhand grip.

(3) Dragonic Aura Unleash – Strengthens Dai by unleashing the “Dual Dragon Marks” on both of his hands.

(Awakening Skill) Giga Strike Slash – Dai’s strongest skill. Combines the techniques of Dai’s father Baran and teacher Avan. Dai sheathes his sword and enhances it with Kazap, then charges at the enemy while holding it with a backhand grip to unleash it.

Jump Force
