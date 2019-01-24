Jump Force : premiers visuels pour Dai
Faisant partie des deux personnages bêtement leakés par une publicité de Jump Force (avec donc Jotaro Kujo de Jojo's), Dai de l'adaptation Dragon Quest -connu chez nous sous le nom de Fly- a droit à ses premiers visuels tirés du dernier Weekly Jump.
Le titre reste attendu pour le 15 février (PC, PS4, One) et on ignore pour le moment si le casting actuellement composé de 39 combattants en restera là. Hors Season Pass bien sûr.
publié le 24/01/2019 à 08:09 par Gamekyo
j'ai pas trouvé par contre de liste à jour des persos dispo, si qqun passe par là et à la bonté de mettre u nlien je le remercie par avance
Le manga est TELLEMENT énorme !!!!!
leonsilverburg un remake ça serait énorme comme avec Fullmetal Alchemist et Hunter x Hunter
(2) Avan Strike Slash Break – An exceptionally destructive skill in which Dai charges at the enemy while swinging his sword held with a backhand grip.
(3) Dragonic Aura Unleash – Strengthens Dai by unleashing the “Dual Dragon Marks” on both of his hands.
(Awakening Skill) Giga Strike Slash – Dai’s strongest skill. Combines the techniques of Dai’s father Baran and teacher Avan. Dai sheathes his sword and enhances it with Kazap, then charges at the enemy while holding it with a backhand grip to unleash it.