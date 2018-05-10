Une version Jump pour la Famicom Mini Une version Jump pour la Famicom Mini

Nintendo s'associe au Weekly Jump pour sortir une nouvelle édition de la Famicom Mini, et ce afin de fêter les 50 ans du magazine. Prévu pour le 7 juillet au prix de 7980 yens, cette nouvelle version inclura une vingtaine de jeux, tous en rapport plus ou moins direct avec l'hebdomadaire comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessous :



- Ankoku Shinwa

- Captain Tsubasa

- Captain Tsubasa 2

- Destiny of an Emperor

- Dragon Ball 3 : Gokuden

- Dragon Ball Z : Kyoushuu Saiyajin

- Dragon Ball : Shenron no Nazo

- Dragon Quest

- Famicom Jump

- Famicom Jump II

- Hokuto no Ken

- Hokuto no Ken 3

- Kinnikuman

- Magical Taruruuto-kun : Fantastic World

- Rokudenashi Blues

- Saint Seiya : Ouhon Densetsu

- Saint Seiya : Ouhon Densetsu Kanketsuhen

- Sakigake !! Otokojuku Shippuu Ichi Gou Sei

- Seki Ryuuou

- Tag Team Match : Muscle



Inutile de vous dire qu'il n'y a aucune chance de voir arriver cela en Europe.