recherche
News / Blogs
Une version Jump pour la Famicom Mini
Nintendo s'associe au Weekly Jump pour sortir une nouvelle édition de la Famicom Mini, et ce afin de fêter les 50 ans du magazine. Prévu pour le 7 juillet au prix de 7980 yens, cette nouvelle version inclura une vingtaine de jeux, tous en rapport plus ou moins direct avec l'hebdomadaire comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessous :

- Ankoku Shinwa
- Captain Tsubasa
- Captain Tsubasa 2
- Destiny of an Emperor
- Dragon Ball 3 : Gokuden
- Dragon Ball Z : Kyoushuu Saiyajin
- Dragon Ball : Shenron no Nazo
- Dragon Quest
- Famicom Jump
- Famicom Jump II
- Hokuto no Ken
- Hokuto no Ken 3
- Kinnikuman
- Magical Taruruuto-kun : Fantastic World
- Rokudenashi Blues
- Saint Seiya : Ouhon Densetsu
- Saint Seiya : Ouhon Densetsu Kanketsuhen
- Sakigake !! Otokojuku Shippuu Ichi Gou Sei
- Seki Ryuuou
- Tag Team Match : Muscle

Inutile de vous dire qu'il n'y a aucune chance de voir arriver cela en Europe.
  • Une version Jump pour la Famicom Mini
  • Une version Jump pour la Famicom Mini
2
J'aime
Qui a aimé ?
link49, momotaros
publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:10 par Gamekyo
commentaires (14)
nicolasgourry publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:12
Donc certains vont sauter dessus, "Nes" pas...
pokute publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:13
En gros, une famicom mini normale avec des jeux de persos du jump. Le truc que tout le monde peut faire avec celle de base quoi
hyoga57 publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:15
Celle-ci je l'achète direct...
dioz publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:19
https://twitter.com/NintendHOME/status/994520859120427008?s=19
arknight92 publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:20
Si ils pouvaient aller au delà de la mini famicom et sortir un nouveau J-Stars sur Switch (baston, SSB-like, RPG, je m'en fous à ce stade, juste autre chose qu'un énième jeu mobile :'( )
xenofamicom publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:20
Avec une image c'est mieux..

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dcz3FmyU8AAPewv.jpg
momotaros publié le 10/05/2018 à 10:45
hyoga57 J'ai vu les 2 Saint Seiya je me suis dis direct tu la prend pour ça en plus du reste biensur.
hyoga57 publié le 10/05/2018 à 11:12
momotaros Pour du Saint Seiya, je suis même capable d'offrir mon Ass à Nintendo...
momotaros publié le 10/05/2018 à 11:25
hyoga57
uga publié le 10/05/2018 à 11:46
joli!! et vraiment tentant ^^
kayl publié le 10/05/2018 à 11:50
D'ailleurs Nintendo devrait pas tarder à remettre des NES Mini en rayon chez nous, non ?
shanks publié le 10/05/2018 à 11:59
kayl
normalement cet été
pokute publié le 10/05/2018 à 12:00
Punaise, la console est carrément dorée.
scout publié le 10/05/2018 à 12:52
et elle va se retrouver a 200 euros minimum a cause de certains...
Gras
Italique
Souligner
Url
Lien
smileys
citer un membre
mode inversé
Fiche descriptif
Nintendo
136
J'aime
Ils aiment
Nom : Nintendo
site officiel : http://www.nintendo.fr