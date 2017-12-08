Game Awards 2017 : la liste des gagnants Game Awards 2017 : la liste des gagnants

Les Game Awards 2017 sont terminés, nous laissant donc avec un joli bilan niveau annonces et jolis trailers (même si certains auraient mérités d'être plus long) et on termine cette nuit blanche avec le compte-rendu des victoires pour chaque catégorie.



(En gras les vainqueurs)



Jeu de l'année :

- Horizon Zero Dawn

- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

- Persona 5

- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

- Super Mario Odyssey



Meilleur game-design

- Horizon Zero Dawn

- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

- Resident Evil 7

- Super Mario Odyssey

- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus



Meilleure narration

- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice

- Horizon Zero Dawn

- NieR Automata

- What Remains of Edith Finch

- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus



Meilleure direction artistique

- Cuphead

- Destiny 2

- Horizon Zero Dawn

- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

- Persona 5



Meilleures musiques

- Cuphead

- Destiny 2

- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

- NieR Automata

- Persona 5

- Super Mario Odyssey



Meilleur sound-design

- Destiny 2

- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice

- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

- Resident Evil 7

- Super Mario Odyssey



Meilleur doublage

- Ashly Burch (Aloy, Horizon: Zero Dawn)

- Bian Bloome (BJ, Wolfenstein II)

- Claudia Black (Chloe, Uncharted Lost Legacy)

- Laura Bailey (Nadine, Uncharted Lost Legacy)

- Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade)



Catégorie « Impact » (thème marquant, etc.)

- Bury Me, My Love

- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice

- Life is Strange : Before the Storm

- Night in the Wood

- What Remains of Edith Finch



Meilleur suivi

- Destiny 2

- GTA Online

- Overwatch

- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

- Rainbow Six Siege

- Warframe



Meilleur jeu mobile

- Fire Emblem Heroes

- Hidden Folks

- Monument Valley 2

- Old Man's Journey

- Super Mario Run



Meilleur jeu portable

- Ever Oasis

- Fire Emblem Echoes

- Metroid Samus Returns

- Monster Hunter Stories

- Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World



Meilleur jeu VR

- Farpoint

- Lone Echo

- Resident Evil 7

- Star Trek : Bridge Crew

- Superhot VR



Meilleur jeu d'action

- Cuphead

- Destiny 2

- NiOh

- Prey

- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus



Meilleur jeu action/aventure

- Assassin's Creed Origins

- Horizon Zero Dawn

- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

- Super Mario Odyssey

- Uncharted : The Lost Legacy



Meilleur RPG

- Divinity Original Sin 2

- Final Fantasy XV

- NieR Automata

- Persona 5

- South Park : L'Annale du Destin



Meilleur jeu de combat

- Arms

- Injustice 2

- Marvel VS Capcom Infinite

- Nidhogg 2

- Tekken 7



Meilleur jeu familial

- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

- Mario x Lapins Crétins

- Sonic Mania

- Splatoon 2

- Super Mario Odyssey



Meilleur jeu de stratégie

- Halo Wars 2

- Mario x Lapins Crétins

- Total War Warhammer II

- Tooth and Tail

- XCOM 2 : War of the Chosen



Meilleur jeu de sports/courses

- Gran Turismo Sport

- FIFA 18

- Forza Motorsport 7

- NBA 2K18

- PES 2018



Meilleur jeu multi

- Call of Duty WWII

- Destiny 2

- Fortnite

- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

- Splatoon 2



Meilleur jeu indépendant

- Cuphead

- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice

- Night in the Woods

- Pyre

- What Remains of Edith Finch



Meilleur départ pour un studio indépendant

- Cuphead

- Golf Story

- Hollow Knight

- Mr. Shifty

- Slime Rancher



Jeu le plus attendu

- God of War

- The Last of Us : Part II

- Monster Hunter World

- Red Dead Redemption II

- Spider-Man