Game Awards 2017 : la liste des gagnants
Les Game Awards 2017 sont terminés, nous laissant donc avec un joli bilan niveau annonces et jolis trailers (même si certains auraient mérités d'être plus long) et on termine cette nuit blanche avec le compte-rendu des victoires pour chaque catégorie.

(En gras les vainqueurs)

Jeu de l'année :
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- Persona 5
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey

Meilleur game-design
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- Resident Evil 7
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus

Meilleure narration
- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- NieR Automata
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus

Meilleure direction artistique
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- Persona 5

Meilleures musiques
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- NieR Automata
- Persona 5
- Super Mario Odyssey

Meilleur sound-design
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- Resident Evil 7
- Super Mario Odyssey

Meilleur doublage
- Ashly Burch (Aloy, Horizon: Zero Dawn)
- Bian Bloome (BJ, Wolfenstein II)
- Claudia Black (Chloe, Uncharted Lost Legacy)
- Laura Bailey (Nadine, Uncharted Lost Legacy)
- Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade)

Catégorie « Impact » (thème marquant, etc.)
- Bury Me, My Love
- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice
- Life is Strange : Before the Storm
- Night in the Wood
- What Remains of Edith Finch

Meilleur suivi
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Overwatch
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Warframe

Meilleur jeu mobile
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Hidden Folks
- Monument Valley 2
- Old Man's Journey
- Super Mario Run

Meilleur jeu portable
- Ever Oasis
- Fire Emblem Echoes
- Metroid Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World

Meilleur jeu VR
- Farpoint
- Lone Echo
- Resident Evil 7
- Star Trek : Bridge Crew
- Superhot VR

Meilleur jeu d'action
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- NiOh
- Prey
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus

Meilleur jeu action/aventure
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uncharted : The Lost Legacy

Meilleur RPG
- Divinity Original Sin 2
- Final Fantasy XV
- NieR Automata
- Persona 5
- South Park : L'Annale du Destin

Meilleur jeu de combat
- Arms
- Injustice 2
- Marvel VS Capcom Infinite
- Nidhogg 2
- Tekken 7

Meilleur jeu familial
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario x Lapins Crétins
- Sonic Mania
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Odyssey

Meilleur jeu de stratégie
- Halo Wars 2
- Mario x Lapins Crétins
- Total War Warhammer II
- Tooth and Tail
- XCOM 2 : War of the Chosen

Meilleur jeu de sports/courses
- Gran Turismo Sport
- FIFA 18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- NBA 2K18
- PES 2018

Meilleur jeu multi
- Call of Duty WWII
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Splatoon 2

Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Cuphead
- Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice
- Night in the Woods
- Pyre
- What Remains of Edith Finch

Meilleur départ pour un studio indépendant
- Cuphead
- Golf Story
- Hollow Knight
- Mr. Shifty
- Slime Rancher

Jeu le plus attendu
- God of War
- The Last of Us : Part II
- Monster Hunter World
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Spider-Man
publié le 08/12/2017 à 05:07 par Gamekyo
commentaires (7)
nindo64 publié le 08/12/2017 à 05:22
Mérités pour la plupart
kurosama publié le 08/12/2017 à 05:26
Nintendo revenu sur le devant de la scene quand meme.Et c'est merité.
racsnk publié le 08/12/2017 à 05:32
Horizon Zero Prix.

midnight0079 publié le 08/12/2017 à 05:38
Horizon c'est triste, les mecs se font chier a créer une new IP super interessante avec un univers unique riche et coherant, un super bon gameplay bien huilé, bonne histoire, graphismes magnifiques et au final il a rien. Il aurait du/pu avoir le GOTY ou le meilleur action aventure (meme si je trouve pour cette categorie il devrait y en avoir 2 action et aventure separés).
milk publié le 08/12/2017 à 05:39
wolfenstein 2
gamerdome publié le 08/12/2017 à 06:35
Le jeu de l'année, meilleur game design, meilleure narration, meilleure direction artistique, meilleure jeu d'action/aventure : Horizon à chaque fois nommé, jamais gagnant.

Pour moi il méritait de tout rafler, en plus d'une catégorie non existante : meilleure nouvelle IP.
edgar publié le 08/12/2017 à 06:39
Zelda what else ?
