profile
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
Des remboursements pour The Last of Us 2 et Iron Man VR (PS Store uniquement)
Playstation 4
https://support.playstation.com/s/?language=en_US
Le remboursement sera automatique donc pas besoin de les contacter.
Le PSN rembourse lorsqu'un jeu n'a plus de date de sortie, ou même lorsqu'il est reporté dans certains cas.
Playstation.com
-
https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/get-help/help-library/store---transactions/payments---refunds/playstation-store-cancellation-policy/
ps4
the last of us part ii
posted the 04/07/2020 at 11:42 AM by jenicris
jenicris
negan
posted
the 04/07/2020 at 11:45 AM
Sur PSN vous êtes débité directement ? car sur Xbox c'est 1 semaine avant.
jenicris
posted
the 04/07/2020 at 11:48 AM
negan
ah tu parlais du remboursement? Là y un délais oui. Mais de combien je ne serais dire.
negan
posted
the 04/07/2020 at 11:49 AM
jenicris
Je parle du debit d'une preco .
Cest mieux sur PS du coup, moi qui carbure au dema j'aime que mes precos soit débité directement
jenicris
posted
the 04/07/2020 at 11:50 AM
negan
pour la preco c'est de suite en effet. J'ai du preco FF7 justement y a quelques jours sur le PSN, et ils ont débité direct les 69 euro.
haloman
posted
the 04/07/2020 at 11:55 AM
Question j'ai préco TLOU 2 avec mon porte monaie virtuel donc ils vont me remettre mon solde sur mon porte monaie ou sur mon compte banquaire ?
excervecyanide
posted
the 04/07/2020 at 12:02 PM
Ce jeu doit absolument sortir à la manière de zelda botw, au lancement de la ps5 et ps4... en plus avec la série télé tlou pourrait se vendre sur la longueur et sérieux, sony devrait cesser de baisser le prix de leur jeu sur ps5, car quand ils affirment avoir vendu 10 millions de ceci ou celà, c'est du prix cassé en 2 voir par 4 et ça dévalorise le produit
hyoga57
posted
the 04/07/2020 at 12:04 PM
haloman
Sur ton porte-monnaie apparemment, vu que le jeu est annulé de manière temporaire...
Cest mieux sur PS du coup, moi qui carbure au dema j'aime que mes precos soit débité directement