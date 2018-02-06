profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 10/02/2019
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 34
visites since opening : 95699
subscribers : 5
bloggers : 1
channel
[PC] Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners / Trailer




Éditeur : Skydance Productions / Skybound Games
Genre : FPS
Prévu sur PC
Date de sortie : 23 Janvier 2020



Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fh_BLGzMvDk
    posted the 10/02/2019 at 01:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    pharrell posted the 10/02/2019 at 02:34 PM
    Pourquoi un style "cartoon" ?!...
    kloko posted the 10/02/2019 at 02:59 PM
    vr ?
    phedioss posted the 10/02/2019 at 08:23 PM
    kloko Oui c'est un fps en réalité virtuelle effectivement, un deuxième fps vr dans l'univers de walking dead puisqu'il y aussi "The Walking Dead Onslaught" de prévu, mais développé par Survios.
    jozen15 posted the 10/03/2019 at 12:16 AM
    pharrell peut être parce que leur référence c'est la BD
