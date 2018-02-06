accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
251
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
bloodborne
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
killia
,
aym
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
benji54
,
smokeboom
,
torotoro59
,
birmou
,
zevoodoo
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Casque VR
title :
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name :
cvr
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website :
http://
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
06/02/2018
last update :
04/10/2019
description :
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles :
31
visites since opening :
69018
subscribers :
5
bloggers :
1
nicolasgourry
(creator)
channel
[PSVR] Paper Beast / Trailer
Développeur : Pixel Reef
Genre : Exploration
Prévu sur PS4
Date de sortie : 2019 (PSVR)
Et en 2020 en version sans PSVR
Jeu créé par Eric Chahi (Another World).
PSBlog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=s0-yAROPC2Y
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
kidicarus
,
birmou
,
gauffreman
,
whiteweedow25
,
aym
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 04/10/2019 at 02:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
kidicarus
posted
the 04/10/2019 at 02:52 PM
Il a ressorti la 3d d'another world; sérieusement dommage qu'on ne voit rien, mais l'univers donne envie.
tlj
posted
the 04/10/2019 at 03:15 PM
Heureux d'apprendre q'une version non VR est prévue
tlj
posted
the 04/10/2019 at 03:20 PM
C'est sûr d'ailleurs qu'une version non VR soit prévue ? Je n'ai pas eu d'infos à ce sujet sur d'autres sites
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/10/2019 at 03:22 PM
tlj
"coming to PlayStation VR in late 2019 and PlayStation 4 non-virtual reality in 2020."
https://gematsu.com/2019/04/another-world-creator-announces-exploration-game-paper-beast-for-playstation-vr-ps4
djfab
posted
the 04/10/2019 at 04:22 PM
Intéressant !! Vive la VR !
gauffreman
posted
the 04/10/2019 at 04:58 PM
Oh, c'est Chahi derrière, intéressant! L'univers me parle à fond mais le concept du jeu me parait encore bien bien flou...
Puis avec NMS VR qui arrive bientôt, on risque d'avoir notre dose sur l'exploration de monde étrange.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
https://gematsu.com/2019/04/another-world-creator-announces-exploration-game-paper-beast-for-playstation-vr-ps4
Puis avec NMS VR qui arrive bientôt, on risque d'avoir notre dose sur l'exploration de monde étrange.