profile
Jeux Vidéo
251
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Casque VR
7
Likes
Likers
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 04/10/2019
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 31
visites since opening : 69018
subscribers : 5
bloggers : 1
channel
[PSVR] Paper Beast / Trailer




Développeur : Pixel Reef
Genre : Exploration
Prévu sur PS4
Date de sortie : 2019 (PSVR)
Et en 2020 en version sans PSVR

Jeu créé par Eric Chahi (Another World).



PSBlog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=s0-yAROPC2Y
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kidicarus, birmou, gauffreman, whiteweedow25, aym, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/10/2019 at 02:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kidicarus posted the 04/10/2019 at 02:52 PM
    Il a ressorti la 3d d'another world; sérieusement dommage qu'on ne voit rien, mais l'univers donne envie.
    tlj posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:15 PM
    Heureux d'apprendre q'une version non VR est prévue
    tlj posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:20 PM
    C'est sûr d'ailleurs qu'une version non VR soit prévue ? Je n'ai pas eu d'infos à ce sujet sur d'autres sites
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:22 PM
    tlj "coming to PlayStation VR in late 2019 and PlayStation 4 non-virtual reality in 2020."
    https://gematsu.com/2019/04/another-world-creator-announces-exploration-game-paper-beast-for-playstation-vr-ps4
    djfab posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:22 PM
    Intéressant !! Vive la VR !
    gauffreman posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Oh, c'est Chahi derrière, intéressant! L'univers me parle à fond mais le concept du jeu me parait encore bien bien flou...
    Puis avec NMS VR qui arrive bientôt, on risque d'avoir notre dose sur l'exploration de monde étrange.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre