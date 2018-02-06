profile
Jeux Vidéo
240
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Casque VR
1
Like
Likers
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 06/22/2018
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 8
visites since opening : 6535
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Kona est désormais compatible PSVR





Éditeur : Ravenscourt
Développeur : Parabole
Genre : Survival-Horror
Disponible sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
Langue : Anglais, Français, Espagnol, Allemand et Italien.

Nous en 1970 au nord du Québec, (Canada). Vous incarnez le détective Carl Faubert, vous explorez le mystérieux village de Lac Atâmipêk.


Site du Jeu
Site de Sony
Quelques tests des autres versions :
Destructoid 8,5/10 JVC 15/20 Gameblog 7/10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIbxelV7Jh0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/22/2018 at 06:04 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    churos45 posted the 06/22/2018 at 07:29 PM
    Enfin
    ramses posted the 06/22/2018 at 07:53 PM
    tres mauvais nom en portugais
    gauffreman posted the 06/22/2018 at 09:24 PM
    Le jeu à l'air très cool, mais le support VR manque encore un peu de polish... Espérons qu'un patch viendra corriger ça, il manque pas grand chose pour en faire un bon jeu VR.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre