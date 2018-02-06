profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
Casque VR
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 06/14/2018
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
[PSVR/Vive/Oculus] Creed : Rise to glory / Trailer





Développeur : Survios
Genre : Sport
Prévu sur PS4/PC
Date de sortie : 2018
Casque reconnu : PSVR/HTC Vive/Oculus Rift



Site du jeu
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SUhtoalhy0
    posted the 06/14/2018 at 05:04 PM by nicolasgourry
