name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 06/10/2018
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
articles : 4
visites since opening : 2831
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
[PSVR] Beat Saber / Trailer





Éditeur : Beat Games
Développeur : Beat Games
Genre : Jeu de rythme
Disponible sur PC
Prévu sur PS4
Date de sortie : N.C.
Compatible Oculus Rift et HTC Vive sur PC.

C'est un jeu qui utilise le PSMove.


Lien du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa4vrynwkwY
    posted the 06/10/2018 at 04:09 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    miket posted the 06/10/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Coool vivement j adore les jeux de rythme et le vr
    misterpixel posted the 06/10/2018 at 04:34 PM
    C’est ça l’annonce très attendu ?
    minbox posted the 06/10/2018 at 04:42 PM
    Original
    churos45 posted the 06/10/2018 at 04:45 PM
    J'aime bien
    thomass2 posted the 06/10/2018 at 06:02 PM
    -__-
    fuji posted the 06/10/2018 at 06:04 PM
    J'achete
    ni2bo2 posted the 06/10/2018 at 06:23 PM
    miket misterpixel minbox churos45 thomass2 fuji eu.... Ca fait plusieurs jours que j'ai partagé une video de ce jeu sur FB.... Et le mec gérait grave!
    fuji posted the 06/10/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Ni2bo2 Fais voir le lien ^^
    minbox posted the 06/10/2018 at 06:37 PM
    ni2bo2
