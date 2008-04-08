group information
Un hommage s'impose !
Chansons Internationales
Eddie Van Halen le guitariste de légende est décédé hier le 6 octobre d'un cancer

Voici une petite sélection de morceau :











Repose en Paix génie de la guitare !
    comments (4)
    waurius59 posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:00 PM
    Encore un grand de parti
    minbox posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:15 PM
    famimax posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
    Requiescat in pace...

    https://www.nordpresse.be/le-guitariste-groquik-van-houten-est-mort/

    shambala93 posted the 10/07/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Un grand !
