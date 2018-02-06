Si tu aimes, tu casque...
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
9
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 09/16/2020
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 43
visites since opening : 173796
subscribers : 5
bloggers : 1
[PC/Oculus Quest] Myst / Trailer




Éditeur : Cyan World
Développeur : Cyan Worlds
Genre : Aventure
Prévu sur PC/Oculus Quest
-d'autres plateformes sont prévues-
Date de sortie : N.C.
Langues : Français / Anglais / Italien / Allemand / Japonais / Coréen / Portugais / Espagnol.

Construit à partir de zéro pour jouer en VR et sur PC, explorez Myst dans une toute nouvelle dimension !


Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtkJkQ3JztY&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    matarise posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Pendant que certain se bagarre sur qui a la plus grosse moi sa sera oculus quest 2 fin d'année qui sera mon 1er casque vr quand au compte facebook obligatoire no problem j'en crée un bidon
    matarise posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:54 PM
    Et enfin je pourrais me faire half life alyx
