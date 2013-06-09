SONY Waypoint
The Last of Us : Partie II
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 04/07/2020
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1685
visites since opening : 4360315
subscribers : 215
bloggers : 4
Des remboursements pour The Last of Us 2 et Iron Man VR (PS Store uniquement)
Playstation 4


https://support.playstation.com/s/?language=en_US

Le remboursement sera automatique donc pas besoin de les contacter.




Le PSN rembourse lorsqu'un jeu n'a plus de date de sortie, ou même lorsqu'il est reporté dans certains cas.
Playstation.com - https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/get-help/help-library/store---transactions/payments---refunds/playstation-store-cancellation-policy/
    posted the 04/07/2020 at 11:42 AM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 04/07/2020 at 11:45 AM
    Sur PSN vous êtes débité directement ? car sur Xbox c'est 1 semaine avant.
    jenicris posted the 04/07/2020 at 11:48 AM
    negan ah tu parlais du remboursement? Là y un délais oui. Mais de combien je ne serais dire.
    negan posted the 04/07/2020 at 11:49 AM
    jenicris Je parle du debit d'une preco .

    Cest mieux sur PS du coup, moi qui carbure au dema j'aime que mes precos soit débité directement
    jenicris posted the 04/07/2020 at 11:50 AM
    negan pour la preco c'est de suite en effet. J'ai du preco FF7 justement y a quelques jours sur le PSN, et ils ont débité direct les 69 euro.
    haloman posted the 04/07/2020 at 11:55 AM
    Question j'ai préco TLOU 2 avec mon porte monaie virtuel donc ils vont me remettre mon solde sur mon porte monaie ou sur mon compte banquaire ?
    excervecyanide posted the 04/07/2020 at 12:02 PM
    Ce jeu doit absolument sortir à la manière de zelda botw, au lancement de la ps5 et ps4... en plus avec la série télé tlou pourrait se vendre sur la longueur et sérieux, sony devrait cesser de baisser le prix de leur jeu sur ps5, car quand ils affirment avoir vendu 10 millions de ceci ou celà, c'est du prix cassé en 2 voir par 4 et ça dévalorise le produit
    hyoga57 posted the 04/07/2020 at 12:04 PM
    haloman Sur ton porte-monnaie apparemment, vu que le jeu est annulé de manière temporaire...
    haloman posted the 04/07/2020 at 12:37 PM
    hyoga57
    Ok car je viens de regarder je suis toujours à 0 €.
