C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
28
Likes
Likers
description : Le rendez-vous du dimanche soir, histoire de bien finir la semaine !
Spécial Confinement 2 !



Petit Thread












SALE





C'est grave


Ca rend ouf


Saroumane lui-même


Qui pratique ceci ici





"SVP respectez mon espace privé, rien à voir avec le Coronavirus, je suis juste un misérable bâtard"


Qui avait des rdv ?


Le salaud


On salut tous nos amis d'Orléans


MERDE


Pas mal


SNK


Et ça fait que 2 semaines


Gamestop aka le plus grand dealer d'Animal Crossing


"Les chaussures dans Kingdom Hearts"


Extrêmement sale


Kojima ce visionnaire


Belle histoire


Avril arrive à grand pas


Ah ouais son attestation à lui


Qui a capté la diff ?


Plus rien à faire now



    gemini, shinz0, angelsduck, kisukesan, yukilin, spontexes, opthomas, sora78, mithrandir, zakovu, sonilka, sorakairi86, killia, jisngo, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/29/2020 at 04:39 PM by kevisiano
    warminos zakovu lefab88 raph64 uga killia amassous rulian sangotrunks escobar squall63 e3ologue shinz0 coolflex monseigneurnakata kenpokan sonilka nindo64 spawnjuno siil iglooo ritalix shmawlk44 hakaishin shoga kevinmccallisterrr coco98bis wadewilson mitenso yukilin pillsofdeath victorsagat fenek titipicasso opthomas sandman aspartam sunuke
    On est là pour se détendre, j'espère que vous allez kiffer
    Les tweets de Giuseppe j'ai mal à ma langue française

    Y a plus de respect en 2020 pour Orléans
    kevisiano Le coup des rdv chez l'opticien la mère et le fils et Orléans le respect à disparu
    Giuseppe il m'a tué
    Excellent!
    les tweets
    shinz0 je suis d'Orléans
    Merci je me suis bien marré ^^
    Nice ils sont excellents ^^
    La maman, l’allemagne, l’explication à mon fils

    Sinon pour Carrefour, ça va c’est IZY à comprendre quand même ...
    Pas mal
