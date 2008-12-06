profile
Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots
name : Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : action-infiltration
european release date : 06/12/2008
us release date : 06/12/2008
japanese release date : 06/12/2008
group information
Gaming Zone
name : Gaming Zone
title : Gaming Zone
screen name : gamingzone
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gamingzone
official website : http://gamekyo.com/group/gamingzone
creator : liquidus
creation date : 09/03/2008
last update : 03/06/2020
description : Retrouvez l'essentiel de l'actualité du jeu vidéo, cinématographique, de Marvel, DC Comics, aussi bien à la télé qu'au cinéma.
tags :
articles : 2684
visites since opening : 8783756
subscribers : 131
bloggers : 1
GamingPedia Metal Gear | Partie 5 : Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns Of The Patriots
GamingPedia
Nouvelle partie qui sera dédiée à Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns Of The Patriots.





    shinz0 posted the 03/06/2020 at 04:41 PM
    Beaucoup de cinématiques mais vraiment beaucoup mais quel jeu et cette conclusion qui prend tout son sens si vous avez fait les opus précédents
