C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
23
screen name : pelemele
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/pelemele
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 01/14/2019
last update : 12/15/2019
description : Le rendez-vous du dimanche soir, histoire de bien finir la semaine !
articles : 41
visites since opening : 128745
subscribers : 12
bloggers : 1
members (12)
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !



C'est un peu ça


Faites gaffe





Mario


Les meilleurs


"Bébé faisons ça tous les matins
Pourquoi tu es arrivé 30 secondes en retard ?"


LOL


Y a beaucoup de vrai dans ce qu'elle dit mine de rien


Putain





Sylvain Durif merde


Champion


Jesus Christ !


Regardez ils ont foutu n'importe quoi


Bah ouais...


OUI


Enchainement de chats qui pleurent


Dans ta face Edouard Philippe


Qui fait ça


Parfait


"Mike Tyson a l'air comme sur le point de révéler le prochain iPhone"


ARRETEZ !


En gros "Version longues jambes vs version grosse b***"


Blasphème



    gemini, angelsduck, yukilin, davenor, plistter, kamikaze1985, ritalix, mithrandir, gat, siil, jisngo
    posted the 12/15/2019 at 06:43 PM by kevisiano
    comments (8)
    kevisiano posted the 12/15/2019 at 06:45 PM
    warminos zakovu lefab88 raph64 uga killia amassous rulian sangotrunks escobar squall63 e3ologue shinz0 coolflex monseigneurnakata kenpokan sonilka nindo64 spawnini siil iglooo greatteacheroni ritalix shmawlk44 hakaishin shoga kevinmccallisterrr coco98bis wadewilson mitenso yukilin pillsofdeath victorsagat fenek titipicasso opthomas sandman aspartam sunuke
    yukilin posted the 12/15/2019 at 06:59 PM
    gantzeur posted the 12/15/2019 at 07:00 PM
    Sylain Durif cette tête
    kikoo31 posted the 12/15/2019 at 07:04 PM
    davenor posted the 12/15/2019 at 07:05 PM
    Pas mal cte semaine
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/15/2019 at 07:23 PM
    Putain le coup de la sucette sur le tapis.
    escobar posted the 12/15/2019 at 07:30 PM
    Lourd
    titipicasso posted the 12/15/2019 at 07:30 PM
    bonne cuvée !
