Super Bowl Experience 2020 fan celebration tickets on sale today



There’s Super Bowl 2020, football’s grandest event, and then there are the many satellite parties for the NFL’s starstruck fans.



The 2020 edition of Super Bowl Experience, by far the biggest of the fan celebrations scattered around the Super Bowl’s home base at Hard Rock Stadium, will steer thousands of jersey-wearing fans to the Miami Beach Convention Center Jan. 25-Feb. 1 for fun and meet-and-greets with NFL legends.



Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and NFL.com, and cost $20 (for Jan. 25-29) to $40 (for Jan. 30-Feb. 1), with a number of all-ages multi-day passes selling for $50 and VIP priority-access passes (which include one NFL star autograph and unlimited activities) available for $60.

sun sentinel - https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports/super-bowl/fl-et-super-bowl-2020-experience-miami-20191122-cpehigsbn5bjhfjrdiuw52yioq-story.html