C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
screen name : pelemele
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/pelemele
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 01/14/2019
last update : 11/10/2019
description : Le rendez-vous du dimanche soir, histoire de bien finir la semaine !
tags :
articles : 36
visites since opening : 111315
subscribers : 11
bloggers : 1
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !


:'(


SOnt cons


Oula


Personne n'en parle


Walterwhite


Relation goal


Qui a déjà testé ça au Japon ?





Pauvre gosse


Enlevez leur Photoshop


C'est grave vrai AHAH


Notre belle France


POint culture


Aucune idée


J'ai chialé


Ca tente comme on peut


Oui y en a qui sont crevards à ce point-là


Ca tombe bien, j'ai faim





"Comment payer les impots
COmment avoir un travail

L'école : La lave est appelée magma quand elle est sous terre"





J'ai lu en espagnol aussi


Kojima en projet groupe


Dédé


Albatar


Dég


Pour ceux qui se butent à Death Stranding




    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gemini, sandman, rulian, darksly, amassous, gat, iglooo, xenofamicom, jisngo
    posted the 11/10/2019 at 07:54 PM by kevisiano
    comments (8)
    kevisiano posted the 11/10/2019 at 07:54 PM
    gat posted the 11/10/2019 at 08:01 PM
    La dernière.
    ktraxxx posted the 11/10/2019 at 08:16 PM
    lol pour dead stranding il y a bien un con qui vas moddé le jeux comme ca
    gunstarred posted the 11/10/2019 at 08:17 PM
    La dernière
    xenofamicom posted the 11/10/2019 at 08:22 PM
    Le projet en groupe selon Kojima ainsi que les crabes et les wc au japon

    L'arrêt sur image de sponge Bob
    mahatma posted the 11/10/2019 at 08:27 PM
    kevisiano MDR le chat le smic/l'espagnol et le reste ....MDRRR
    xslayer750 posted the 11/10/2019 at 08:34 PM
    Bob l'éponge m'a traumatisé

    kevisiano Tu pourra me quote la prochaine fois stp ? ^^
    rulian posted the 11/10/2019 at 08:48 PM
    La dernière est magnifique mdrr
