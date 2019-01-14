accueil
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
channel
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
:'(
SOnt cons
Oula
Personne n'en parle
Walterwhite
Relation goal
Qui a déjà testé ça au Japon ?
Pauvre gosse
Enlevez leur Photoshop
C'est grave vrai AHAH
Notre belle France
POint culture
Aucune idée
J'ai chialé
Ca tente comme on peut
Oui y en a qui sont crevards à ce point-là
Ca tombe bien, j'ai faim
"Comment payer les impots
COmment avoir un travail
L'école : La lave est appelée magma quand elle est sous terre"
J'ai lu en espagnol aussi
Kojima en projet groupe
Dédé
Albatar
Dég
Pour ceux qui se butent à Death Stranding
posted the 11/10/2019 at 07:54 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (8)
8
)
kevisiano
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 07:54 PM
warminos
zakovu
lefab88
raph64
uga
marchand2sable
killia
amassous
rulian
sangotrunks
escobar
squall63
e3ologue
shinz0
coolflex
monseigneurnakata
kenpokan
sonilka
nindo64
spawnini
siil
iglooo
greatteacheroni
ritalix
shmawlk44
hakaishin
shoga
kevinmccallisterrr
coco98bis
wadewilson
mitenso
yukilin
pillsofdeath
victorsagat
fenek
titipicasso
opthomas
sandman
aspartam
sunuke
gat
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 08:01 PM
La dernière.
ktraxxx
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 08:16 PM
lol pour dead stranding il y a bien un con qui vas moddé le jeux comme ca
gunstarred
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 08:17 PM
La dernière
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 08:22 PM
Le projet en groupe selon Kojima
ainsi que les crabes et les wc au japon
L'arrêt sur image de sponge Bob
mahatma
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 08:27 PM
kevisiano
MDR le chat le smic/l'espagnol et le reste ....MDRRR
xslayer750
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 08:34 PM
Bob l'éponge m'a traumatisé
kevisiano
Tu pourra me quote la prochaine fois stp ? ^^
rulian
posted
the 11/10/2019 at 08:48 PM
La dernière est magnifique mdrr
L'arrêt sur image de sponge Bob
kevisiano Tu pourra me quote la prochaine fois stp ? ^^