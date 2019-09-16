vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 09/16/2019
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 4
visites since opening : 6909
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 36 / 2019
TOUS


1) NBA 2K20 (PS4) / Nouveau
2) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Switch) / Nouveau
3) NBA 2K20 - Édition Légende (PS4) / Nouveau
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / - 2
5) NBA 2K20 (XOne) / Nouveau


PS4
NBA 2K20
NBA 2K20 - Édition Légende
Catherine: Full Body - Heart's Desire Premium Edition

XOne
NBA 2K20
NBA 2K20 - Édition Légende
Wrc 8: Fia World Rally Championship

Switch
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Astral Chain

PC
Les Sims 4 – Édition Standard
Les Sims 4 : Chiens et Chats
Farming Simulator 19

S.E.L.L.
    posted the 09/16/2019 at 08:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    jenicris posted the 09/16/2019 at 08:13 AM
    Catherine: Full Body troisième des ventes PS4 ? C'est pas si mal je trouve.
    xenofamicom posted the 09/16/2019 at 08:15 AM
    Enfin le retour des jeux PS4 (et Xbox... ) dans le top 5 de france..
    axlenz posted the 09/16/2019 at 08:39 AM
    Ah le top qui change un peu de gueule...
    shincloud posted the 09/16/2019 at 09:06 AM
    Dommage que Catherine sort pas sur Switch, il aurai certainement fait un carton aussi dessus
    leonr4 posted the 09/16/2019 at 09:23 AM
    Comme quoi on peut défoncer un jeu sur metacritic mais une fois dispo ça se rue dessus
    axlenz posted the 09/16/2019 at 09:37 AM
    leonr4 Comme quoi on peut défoncer un jeu sur metacritic mais une fois dispo ça se rue dessus

    Mais tellement ça
    leonr4 posted the 09/16/2019 at 09:48 AM
    axlenz Ça démontre une fois de plus qu'entre les retours meta et la réalité du marché il y a tout un monde.
    roxas35 posted the 09/16/2019 at 11:55 AM
    C'est souvent comme ça, il y a eu toujours deux mondes dans le jeu vidéo : Les joueurs plus "hardcore" et le grand public et c'est des fois souvent se dernier qui nous livrent des tops très inattendus ^^
