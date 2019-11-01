accueil
ajouter un titre
Xbox Game Pass & Co
3 mois de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a 12 € !
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/3-mois-xbox-pame-pass-1702515
posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:08 PM by
negan
comments (
10
)
goldmen33
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:11 PM
J'ai toujours pas vu de bon deal pour 12 mois ça devrait arriver dans quelques mois
negan
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:12 PM
goldmen33
Ta louper le coche il y a quelques mois
goldmen33
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:13 PM
negan
pour le ultimate??
ootaniisensei
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:14 PM
goldmen33
Tu as pas fais la manip qui te converstissait tout en ultimate pour 1$ ?
negan
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:15 PM
goldmen33
Ah non c’était normal , mais c'est pareil car j'ai converti mes 3 codes de 1 an pris a 31 euros il y a quelques mois en Ultimate
goldmen33
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:15 PM
ootaniisensei
sisi mais ça dépendait du nombre de mois que tu avais en Gold ou Game pass
ktraxxx
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:15 PM
cdkey ??? connait pas , vous en pensez quoi perso ?
goldmen33
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:17 PM
negan
escobar
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 06:26 PM
ktraxxx
les yeux fermés j'achète souvent des jeux chez eux
lefab88
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 07:56 PM
triste moi j'arrive toujours pas à installer l'appli sur PC
