name : Xbox Game Pass & Co
title : ajouter un titre
screen name : xboxgamepass
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/xboxgamepass
official website : http://
creator : negan
creation date : 01/11/2019
last update : 08/31/2019
description : .
tags : actualité du xbox game pass
articles : 16
visites since opening : 38168
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
3 mois de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a 12 € !
    posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:08 PM by negan
    comments (10)
    goldmen33 posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:11 PM
    J'ai toujours pas vu de bon deal pour 12 mois ça devrait arriver dans quelques mois
    negan posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:12 PM
    goldmen33 Ta louper le coche il y a quelques mois
    goldmen33 posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:13 PM
    negan pour le ultimate??
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:14 PM
    goldmen33 Tu as pas fais la manip qui te converstissait tout en ultimate pour 1$ ?
    negan posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:15 PM
    goldmen33 Ah non c’était normal , mais c'est pareil car j'ai converti mes 3 codes de 1 an pris a 31 euros il y a quelques mois en Ultimate
    goldmen33 posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:15 PM
    ootaniisensei sisi mais ça dépendait du nombre de mois que tu avais en Gold ou Game pass
    ktraxxx posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:15 PM
    cdkey ??? connait pas , vous en pensez quoi perso ?
    goldmen33 posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:17 PM
    negan
    escobar posted the 08/31/2019 at 06:26 PM
    ktraxxx les yeux fermés j'achète souvent des jeux chez eux
    lefab88 posted the 08/31/2019 at 07:56 PM
    triste moi j'arrive toujours pas à installer l'appli sur PC
