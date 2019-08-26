TOUS
PS4
1) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +1
2) Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) / -1
3) Super Mario Bros Deluxe / +1
4) Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch) / +1
5) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Retour
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
GTA V
Red Dead Redemption 2
XOne
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Red Dead Redemption 2
Forza Horizon 4
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Maker 2
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 19
Les Sims 4 : îles paradisiaques
S.E.L.L.
posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:40 PM by nicolasgourry
Et Zelda, il tient bon le bougre
Et oui, le plombier moustachu est dans toutes les "canalisations"
Sinon autre question ça fait combien de temps que Mk8 n'a pas quitté le top ???