vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
1
Like
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 08/26/2019
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 1
visites since opening : 114
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 33 / 2019
TOUS


1) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / +1
2) Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) / -1
3) Super Mario Bros Deluxe / +1
4) Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch) / +1
5) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Retour


PS4
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
GTA V
Red Dead Redemption 2

XOne
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Red Dead Redemption 2
Forza Horizon 4

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Maker 2
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Farming Simulator 19
Les Sims 4 : îles paradisiaques

S.E.L.L.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    monseigneurnakata posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:44 PM
    Le plombier qui fiste tout le monde
    Et Zelda, il tient bon le bougre
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:47 PM
    monseigneurnakata
    Et oui, le plombier moustachu est dans toutes les "canalisations"

    axlenz posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:51 PM
    Ah ouais qu'es-ce qui explique le retour de Zelda ?
    Sinon autre question ça fait combien de temps que Mk8 n'a pas quitté le top ???
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre