name : The Outer Worlds
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Obsidian Entertainment
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Xbox Game Pass & Co
name : Xbox Game Pass & Co
creator : negan
creation date : 01/11/2019
last update : 08/02/2019
articles : 13
visites since opening : 32242
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
The Outer Worlds : 4 nouvelles images .


The Outer Worlds est un jeu action-RPG en cours de développement par Obsidian Entertainment . Sa sortie est prévu le 25 octobre 2019 sur Xbox One, Nintendo Switch , PC et Playstation 4.

N'oubliez pas qu'il sera disponible Day One dans le Xbox Game Pass .










Vidéo de Gameplay



    posted the 08/02/2019 at 01:54 PM by negan
    comments (4)
    jenicris posted the 08/02/2019 at 01:54 PM
    ging7 posted the 08/02/2019 at 01:58 PM
    Vivement

    Avec microsoft il vont partir concurrencer Bethesda et Cdprojekt red. Gros moove de la part de MS sur ce studio.
    mikazaki posted the 08/02/2019 at 01:58 PM
    negan posted the 08/02/2019 at 02:00 PM
    Ça poutre l'univers .
