profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablo
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
chester
name :
The Outer Worlds
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Obsidian Entertainment
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
group information
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
voxen
,
diablass59
,
salocin
,
anakaris
,
minx
,
defqon1985
name :
Xbox Game Pass & Co
title :
screen name :
xboxgamepass
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/xboxgamepass
official website :
http://
creator :
negan
creation date :
01/11/2019
last update :
08/02/2019
description :
.
tags :
actualité du xbox game pass
articles :
13
visites since opening :
32242
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
negan
(creator)
channel
The Outer Worlds : 4 nouvelles images .
The Outer Worlds est un jeu action-RPG en cours de développement par Obsidian Entertainment . Sa sortie est prévu le 25 octobre 2019 sur Xbox One, Nintendo Switch , PC et Playstation 4.
N'oubliez pas qu'il sera disponible Day One dans le Xbox Game Pass .
Vidéo de Gameplay
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
mikazaki
,
defqon1985
posted the 08/02/2019 at 01:54 PM by
negan
comments (
4
)
jenicris
posted
the 08/02/2019 at 01:54 PM
ging7
posted
the 08/02/2019 at 01:58 PM
Vivement
Avec microsoft il vont partir concurrencer Bethesda et Cdprojekt red. Gros moove de la part de MS sur ce studio.
mikazaki
posted
the 08/02/2019 at 01:58 PM
negan
posted
the 08/02/2019 at 02:00 PM
Ça poutre l'univers .
