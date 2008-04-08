group information
Music Génération
name : Music Génération
title : One, two, three... Music !
screen name : musicg
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/musicg
official website : http://
creator : supatony
creation date : 08/04/2008
last update : 05/18/2019
description : Music Génération c'est le groupe portant sur la Musique. Pop, rock, blues, RAP, RNB... Tout est présent ! A vous de faire vos propres selections ! Et comme on dit, LISTEN !
tags :
articles : 1033
visites since opening : 1005397
subscribers : 74
bloggers : 35
Russkaja - "Istanbul" et "Ajajaj"
Chansons Internationales


Groupe originaire de Vienne en Autriche. Istanbul est tiré de l'album Energia! tout comme Ajajaj. Album sorti en 2013. Bonne écoute à tous .




    posted the 05/18/2019 at 03:34 PM by spawnini
    comments (5)
    spawnini posted the 05/18/2019 at 03:35 PM
    anakaris J'avais même pas fait gaffe qu'ils avaient sortie leur nouvel album
    anakaris posted the 05/18/2019 at 03:53 PM
    spawnini moi non plus !

    D'ailleurs j'ai eu day one le nouvel album de Rammstein (hier)
    spawnini posted the 05/18/2019 at 04:10 PM
    anakaris je suis allé le chercher ce matin
    anakaris posted the 05/18/2019 at 04:13 PM
    spawnini tu me diras ce que tu en penses monsieur (sur gamekyo ou ailleurs)
    tlj posted the 05/18/2019 at 04:27 PM
    Au secours !
