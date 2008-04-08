accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
One, two, three... Music !
group information
79
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
koopz
,
liquidus
,
funkenstein
,
strifedcloud
,
sorow
,
tvirus
,
musicforlife
,
trez
,
dacta
,
greil93
,
lambo
,
yuri
,
zboobi
,
cuthbert
,
sokarius
,
angelheart
,
minx
,
lanni
,
bladagun
,
bibi300
,
cloudragnarok
,
ozzy
,
escobar
,
draculax
,
shampix
,
shanks
,
xell
,
linkstar
,
sephiroth07
,
fullbuster
,
thib50
,
jeanouillz
,
sboubi
,
dx93
,
sacks
,
stonesjack
,
idd
,
leykel
,
whitepotatoes
,
hipou
,
fleauriant
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
snakeorliquid
,
kisukesan
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
cooper
,
plistter
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
minbox
,
linkiorra
,
parazyt6425
,
eldonito
,
hyoga57
,
asmita
,
voxen
,
eldren
,
freematt
,
diablass59
,
scalaadcaelum
,
odv78
,
tsunmida
,
dantevoices
,
rocan
,
plasmide
,
nindo64
,
lz
,
jordimin
,
sphinx
,
kurosama
,
kamikaze1985
,
lordguyver
,
binou87
,
almightybhunivelze
,
osiris
name :
Music Génération
title :
One, two, three... Music !
screen name :
musicg
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/musicg
official website :
http://
creator :
supatony
creation date :
08/04/2008
last update :
05/18/2019
description :
Music Génération c'est le groupe portant sur la Musique. Pop, rock, blues, RAP, RNB... Tout est présent ! A vous de faire vos propres selections ! Et comme on dit, LISTEN !
tags :
articles :
1033
visites since opening :
1005397
subscribers :
74
bloggers :
35
supatony
(creator)
arrrghl
(administrator)
funkenstein
(administrator)
gantzeur
(administrator)
musicforlife
(editor)
gensouille
(editor)
wolftag2
(editor)
arngrim
(editor)
cocotte
(editor)
tsunmida
(editor)
spawnini
(editor)
dacta
(editor)
dx93
(editor)
eldonito
(editor)
escobar
(editor)
greil93
(editor)
infel2no
(editor)
momotaros
(editor)
kenjushi
(editor)
snakeorliquid
(editor)
koopz
(editor)
kiruo
(editor)
linkart
(editor)
jazzman
(editor)
gantzeur
(editor)
minbox
(editor)
waax
(editor)
raiko
(editor)
lolnope
(editor)
sephi88
(editor)
oyoel
(editor)
volcano
(editor)
voodoo
(editor)
xxxxxxxxxxxx
(editor)
channel
members (74)
selfbalan
sailormoo
kamikaze1
sephi88
goldenleo
tsunmida
odv78
wolftag2
cafhardma
kenjushi
cocotte
raiko
more members
all
Chansons Internationales
Musiques électroniques
Russkaja - "Istanbul" et "Ajajaj"
Chansons Internationales
Groupe originaire de
Vienne
en
Autriche
.
Istanbul
est tiré de l'album
Energia!
tout comme
Ajajaj
. Album sorti en 2013. Bonne écoute à tous
.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
anakaris
posted the 05/18/2019 at 03:34 PM by
spawnini
comments (
5
)
spawnini
posted
the 05/18/2019 at 03:35 PM
anakaris
J'avais même pas fait gaffe qu'ils avaient sortie leur nouvel album
anakaris
posted
the 05/18/2019 at 03:53 PM
spawnini
moi non plus !
D'ailleurs j'ai eu day one le nouvel album de Rammstein
(hier)
spawnini
posted
the 05/18/2019 at 04:10 PM
anakaris
je suis allé le chercher ce matin
anakaris
posted
the 05/18/2019 at 04:13 PM
spawnini
tu me diras ce que tu en penses monsieur
(sur gamekyo ou ailleurs)
tlj
posted
the 05/18/2019 at 04:27 PM
Au secours !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
D'ailleurs j'ai eu day one le nouvel album de Rammstein (hier)