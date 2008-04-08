accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
One, two, three... Music !
group information
79
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
koopz
,
liquidus
,
funkenstein
,
strifedcloud
,
sorow
,
tvirus
,
musicforlife
,
trez
,
dacta
,
greil93
,
lambo
,
yuri
,
zboobi
,
cuthbert
,
sokarius
,
angelheart
,
minx
,
lanni
,
bladagun
,
bibi300
,
cloudragnarok
,
ozzy
,
escobar
,
draculax
,
shampix
,
shanks
,
xell
,
linkstar
,
sephiroth07
,
fullbuster
,
thib50
,
jeanouillz
,
sboubi
,
dx93
,
sacks
,
stonesjack
,
idd
,
leykel
,
whitepotatoes
,
hipou
,
fleauriant
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
snakeorliquid
,
kisukesan
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
cooper
,
plistter
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
minbox
,
linkiorra
,
parazyt6425
,
eldonito
,
hyoga57
,
asmita
,
voxen
,
eldren
,
freematt
,
diablass59
,
scalaadcaelum
,
odv78
,
tsunmida
,
dantevoices
,
rocan
,
plasmide
,
nindo64
,
lz
,
jordimin
,
sphinx
,
kurosama
,
kamikaze1985
,
lordguyver
,
binou87
,
almightybhunivelze
,
osiris
name :
Music Génération
title :
One, two, three... Music !
screen name :
musicg
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/musicg
official website :
http://
creator :
supatony
creation date :
08/04/2008
last update :
04/26/2019
description :
Music Génération c'est le groupe portant sur la Musique. Pop, rock, blues, RAP, RNB... Tout est présent ! A vous de faire vos propres selections ! Et comme on dit, LISTEN !
tags :
articles :
1031
visites since opening :
1000171
subscribers :
74
bloggers :
35
supatony
(creator)
arrrghl
(administrator)
funkenstein
(administrator)
gantzeur
(administrator)
musicforlife
(editor)
gensouille
(editor)
wolftag2
(editor)
arngrim
(editor)
cocotte
(editor)
tsunmida
(editor)
spawnini
(editor)
dacta
(editor)
dx93
(editor)
eldonito
(editor)
escobar
(editor)
greil93
(editor)
infel2no
(editor)
momotaros
(editor)
kenjushi
(editor)
snakeorliquid
(editor)
koopz
(editor)
kiruo
(editor)
linkart
(editor)
jazzman
(editor)
gantzeur
(editor)
minbox
(editor)
waax
(editor)
raiko
(editor)
lolnope
(editor)
sephi88
(editor)
oyoel
(editor)
volcano
(editor)
voodoo
(editor)
xxxxxxxxxxxx
(editor)
channel
members (74)
selfbalan
sailormoo
kamikaze1
sephi88
goldenleo
tsunmida
odv78
wolftag2
cafhardma
kenjushi
cocotte
raiko
more members
all
Chansons Internationales
Musiques électroniques
Rammstein - Radio
Chansons Internationales
Après avoir déjà dévoilé le superbe clip de Deutschland voici Radio le prochain single du groupe !
alors ?
Enjoy !
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
spawnini
,
jesuisunefleur
posted the 04/26/2019 at 11:37 AM by
arrrghl
comments (
11
)
spawnini
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 11:58 AM
Je kiffe comme toujours, Vivement l'album.
Je me réécoute les albums en attendant ce nouveau. Le meilleur du groupe pour moi c'est "Mutter"
arrrghl
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:00 PM
spawnini
Reise, Reise pour moi
sandman
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:05 PM
Je préfère deutschland à celle là dans ce nouvel album.
bliss02
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:06 PM
J'aime moins que Deutschland
arrrghl
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:07 PM
sandman
bliss02
pareil que vous ^^
ritalix
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:11 PM
sandman
bliss02
pareil également ^^
xslayer750
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:25 PM
ritalix
arrrghl
bliss02
Pareil aussi x)
hatefield
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:43 PM
Ah ouais.
spawnini
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:46 PM
xslayer750
Rien que ce titre de l'album met à l'amende tous les autres
xslayer750
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:50 PM
spawnini
Non
SEHNSUCHT et puis c'est tout
xslayer750
posted
the 04/26/2019 at 12:54 PM
spawnini
Mais j'avoue que celle ci fait partie de mes préférés
Perso Top 5
1: Du Hast
2 : Engel
3 : Ich Tu Dir Wei
4 : Ich Will
: 5 Sonne
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je me réécoute les albums en attendant ce nouveau. Le meilleur du groupe pour moi c'est "Mutter"
Perso Top 5
1: Du Hast
2 : Engel
3 : Ich Tu Dir Wei
4 : Ich Will
: 5 Sonne