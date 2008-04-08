group information
Music Génération
79
name : Music Génération
title : One, two, three... Music !
screen name : musicg
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/musicg
official website : http://
creator : supatony
creation date : 08/04/2008
last update : 04/26/2019
description : Music Génération c'est le groupe portant sur la Musique. Pop, rock, blues, RAP, RNB... Tout est présent ! A vous de faire vos propres selections ! Et comme on dit, LISTEN !
tags :
articles : 1031
visites since opening : 1000171
subscribers : 74
bloggers : 35
Rammstein - Radio
Chansons Internationales
Après avoir déjà dévoilé le superbe clip de Deutschland voici Radio le prochain single du groupe !



alors ?

Enjoy !
    tags :
    spawnini, jesuisunefleur
    posted the 04/26/2019 at 11:37 AM by arrrghl
    comments (11)
    spawnini posted the 04/26/2019 at 11:58 AM
    Je kiffe comme toujours, Vivement l'album.

    Je me réécoute les albums en attendant ce nouveau. Le meilleur du groupe pour moi c'est "Mutter"
    arrrghl posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:00 PM
    spawnini Reise, Reise pour moi
    sandman posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:05 PM
    Je préfère deutschland à celle là dans ce nouvel album.
    bliss02 posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:06 PM
    J'aime moins que Deutschland
    arrrghl posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:07 PM
    sandman bliss02 pareil que vous ^^
    ritalix posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:11 PM
    sandman bliss02 pareil également ^^
    xslayer750 posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:25 PM
    ritalix arrrghl bliss02 Pareil aussi x)
    hatefield posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:43 PM
    Ah ouais.
    spawnini posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:46 PM
    xslayer750 Rien que ce titre de l'album met à l'amende tous les autres
    xslayer750 posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:50 PM
    spawnini Non SEHNSUCHT et puis c'est tout
    xslayer750 posted the 04/26/2019 at 12:54 PM
    spawnini Mais j'avoue que celle ci fait partie de mes préférés

    Perso Top 5
    1: Du Hast
    2 : Engel
    3 : Ich Tu Dir Wei
    4 : Ich Will
    : 5 Sonne
    citer un membre