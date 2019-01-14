C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
10
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !


Ouille





Il est chaud comme la braise


On nous ment !


Au cas où


C'est grave vrai


Malaise


Ce forceur


Ca m'a retourné, c'est exactement ça !


Excellent


Ce quiproquo





Au moins c'est fait


Ahah à qui ça fait ça


Jamais joué mais @anakaris parle nous en


AHAHAHAHAH


Fait gaffe !


Exclu


Emule, LimeWire, Azureus...


Pour ceux qui ont des gosses


...


Tu vois quoi toi


Le film préféré de @zakovu


Une cathédrale non binaire



    posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:03 PM by kevisiano
    comments (24)
    kevisiano posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:03 PM
    Merci à iglooo pour sa contribution

    Bonus pour anakaris
    xenofamicom posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:07 PM
    Un peu orienté -18 ans ce dimanche
    leonr4 posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:08 PM
    Celle de douglas costa
    zephon posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:10 PM
    elle a l'air d'avoir un meilleur jeu d'acteur que brie larsson la fausse captaine marvel
    zakovu posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:19 PM
    Il en serait tellement capable de la sortir, le non binaire guy
    kenpokan posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:19 PM
    kevisiano Excellent
    xenofamicom posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:22 PM
    zakovu : Ce qu'il avait sorti était déjà énorme... je ne pense pas qu'on peut aller plus bas que ça
    zakovu posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:42 PM
    xenofamicom Quand j'ai vu la video la 1e fois, jpensais à une blague, tellement que je pensais voir une faille dans l'espace temps... il m'a achevé quand il se declarait non blanc mais à moitié libannais x) J'me demande si ce type à deja été à l'ecole
    calishnikov posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:43 PM
    zephon c'est elle...
    sonilka posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:45 PM
    Elle a l'air talentueuse cette actrice. C'est quoi son nom ? J'aimerais découvrir sa filmographie
    ritalix posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:57 PM
    interdit aux enfants
    grundbeld posted the 04/21/2019 at 06:58 PM
    Ce moment où tu te rends compte que l’actrice porno est plus mimi que la vraie =P
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:01 PM
    concentration
    tab posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:02 PM
    Gad Elmaleh so true!!
    amassous posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:07 PM
    J’ai pas d’argent trop direct
    ritalix posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:16 PM
    sonilka j'aimerai bien connaitre elle doit avoir du talent
    anakaris posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:45 PM
    kevisiano t'en as pas eu assez des trois premiers Resident Evil en début d'année sur Retro Gamekyo ?

    Je prend note pour Silent Hill

    (j'ai tellement ris sur le meme nani, ce meme peu importe le dialogue qu'on y insère me fera toujours rire )
    lordguyver posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:53 PM
    Rien que le premier m'a tué le reste c'était du bonus
    zephon posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:54 PM
    calishnikov n'importe quoi
    jozen15 posted the 04/21/2019 at 07:56 PM
    sonilka ritalix c'est Haley Reed

    mais la parodie c'est une vidéo en VR
    mafacenligne posted the 04/21/2019 at 08:14 PM
    la première c'est du IKEA
    neoaxle posted the 04/21/2019 at 08:26 PM
    Kevisiano Excellente semaine.
    jisngo posted the 04/21/2019 at 08:28 PM
    Le au cas où et le cosplay
    C'est top comme d'hab kevisiano
    rulian posted the 04/21/2019 at 08:35 PM
    Gad Elmaleh prend tellement cher mdr
