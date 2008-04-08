accueil
One, two, three... Music !
mickurt
,
koopz
,
liquidus
,
funkenstein
,
strifedcloud
,
sorow
,
tvirus
,
musicforlife
,
trez
,
dacta
,
greil93
,
lambo
,
yuri
,
zboobi
,
cuthbert
,
sokarius
,
angelheart
,
minx
,
lanni
,
bladagun
,
bibi300
,
cloudragnarok
,
ozzy
,
escobar
,
draculax
,
shampix
,
shanks
,
xell
,
linkstar
,
sephiroth07
,
fullbuster
,
thib50
,
jeanouillz
,
sboubi
,
dx93
,
sacks
,
stonesjack
,
idd
,
leykel
,
whitepotatoes
,
hipou
,
fleauriant
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
snakeorliquid
,
kisukesan
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
cooper
,
plistter
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
minbox
,
linkiorra
,
parazyt6425
,
eldonito
,
hyoga57
,
asmita
,
voxen
,
eldren
,
freematt
,
diablass59
,
scalaadcaelum
,
odv78
,
tsunmida
,
dantevoices
,
rocan
,
plasmide
,
nindo64
,
lz
,
jordimin
,
sphinx
,
kurosama
,
kamikaze1985
,
lordguyver
,
binou87
,
almightybhunivelze
,
osiris
all
Chansons Internationales
Musiques électroniques
Décès de Keith Flint !
Chansons Internationales
Keith Flint le chanteur du groupe d'electro The Prodigy a été retrouvé mort à son domicile , il s'agirait d'un suicide
il avait 49ans ...
que des hits !
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/04/2019 at 04:54 PM by
arrrghl
comments (
11
)
lordguyver
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 04:59 PM
Putain de chiotte
Wipeout est orphelin car on va pas ce mentir The Prodigy est synonyme de Wipeout
R.I.P. Keith Flint repose en paix man.
slad
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 05:00 PM
Triste nouvelle, RIP
Pour l'avoir vu 2 fois en concert c'était une vraie machine, il va nous manquer!
whookid
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 05:17 PM
Quel merde je suis vraiment triste...
segatendo
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 05:17 PM
Putain c’est triste !!!
Fate of the land, ça aura été mon choc musical de la fin des années 90, au même titre que 30 de Laurent Garnier et Homework des Daft Punk. Tout était parfait dans ces albums.
Prodigy c’était quand même quelque chose dans les années 90.
ryonarushima971
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 05:39 PM
Rip
kabuki
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 05:55 PM
RIP
fragg
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:08 PM
RIP
frz
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:24 PM
putain...
davydems
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:24 PM
ian
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:34 PM
slyder
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:58 PM
Mais nooooooon
! RIP dude
