Décès de Keith Flint !
Chansons Internationales
Keith Flint le chanteur du groupe d'electro The Prodigy a été retrouvé mort à son domicile , il s'agirait d'un suicide
il avait 49ans ...









que des hits !

    posted the 03/04/2019 at 04:54 PM by arrrghl
    comments (11)
    lordguyver posted the 03/04/2019 at 04:59 PM
    Putain de chiotte Wipeout est orphelin car on va pas ce mentir The Prodigy est synonyme de Wipeout R.I.P. Keith Flint repose en paix man.
    slad posted the 03/04/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Triste nouvelle, RIP
    Pour l'avoir vu 2 fois en concert c'était une vraie machine, il va nous manquer!
    whookid posted the 03/04/2019 at 05:17 PM
    Quel merde je suis vraiment triste...
    segatendo posted the 03/04/2019 at 05:17 PM
    Putain c’est triste !!!
    Fate of the land, ça aura été mon choc musical de la fin des années 90, au même titre que 30 de Laurent Garnier et Homework des Daft Punk. Tout était parfait dans ces albums.
    Prodigy c’était quand même quelque chose dans les années 90.
    ryonarushima971 posted the 03/04/2019 at 05:39 PM
    Rip
    kabuki posted the 03/04/2019 at 05:55 PM
    RIP
    fragg posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:08 PM
    RIP
    frz posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:24 PM
    putain...
    davydems posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:24 PM
    ian posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:34 PM
    slyder posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:58 PM
    Mais nooooooon ! RIP dude
