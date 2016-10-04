Ce soir à la télé...
Ce soir à la télé...
description : L'idée de ce groupe, c'est susciter l'envie de regarder des films plus ou moins connus (c'est plutôt ceux là qui seront mis en avant, si possible) qui sont interessant (certains devenus "culte") à voir (ou revoir) et qui passe à la télé en soirée. Les jeux vidéo s'inspirent aussi du cinéma, donc un groupe qui parle de film parait logique.
Ce soir à la télé...un western crépusculaire...

1992

Bande annonce

Réalisé par : Clint Eastwood

4 Oscars : Meilleur film / Meilleur réalisateur / meilleur second rôle masculin / Meilleur montage

Synopsis : Kansas 1880. William Munny, redoutable hors-la-loi reconverti dans l'élevage va, à la demande d'un jeune tueur, reprendre du service pour venger une prostituée défigurée par un cow-boy sadique.

Un western sombre, digne d'un polar.
Une distribution 3 étoiles : Clint Eastwood / Gene Hackman / Morgan Freeman
Clint Eastwood dans son domaine de prédilection


Arte : 20h50 ( Sans publicité )
Durée : 2h10
    dooku, shima, esets, victornewman, link1983
    posted the 02/24/2019 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    mrvince posted the 02/24/2019 at 06:45 PM
    Très bon mais trop vu déjà je zappe ^^
    reflexion posted the 02/24/2019 at 08:09 PM
    Red dead...
    dooku posted the 02/24/2019 at 08:38 PM
    Le meilleur eastwood pour moi
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/24/2019 at 11:42 PM
    + les Oscars cette nuit !
