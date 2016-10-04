1992
Bande annonce
Réalisé par : Clint Eastwood
4 Oscars : Meilleur film / Meilleur réalisateur / meilleur second rôle masculin / Meilleur montage
Synopsis : Kansas 1880. William Munny, redoutable hors-la-loi reconverti dans l'élevage va, à la demande d'un jeune tueur, reprendre du service pour venger une prostituée défigurée par un cow-boy sadique.
Un western sombre, digne d'un polar.
Une distribution 3 étoiles : Clint Eastwood / Gene Hackman / Morgan Freeman
Clint Eastwood dans son domaine de prédilection
Arte : 20h50 ( Sans publicité
)
Durée : 2h10
