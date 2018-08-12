accueil
One Piece Burning Will
name :
One Piece Burning Will
title :
One Piece Burning Will
screen name :
opbw
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/opbw
official website :
http://
creator :
shiroyashagin
creation date :
11/24/2018
last update :
12/08/2018
description :
Voici le groupe officiel de One Piece Burning Will sur mobile !
tags :
articles :
1
visites since opening :
493
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
shiroyashagin
(creator)
One Piece Burning Will : Les ajouts + Nouvel arc à venir !
One Piece Burning Will est un MMO RPG gratuit sur mobile Ios/Android uniquement disponible sur le store chinois.
Les ajouts SSR : Jinbei et Moria
Nouvel Arc à venir : Saboady
posted the 12/08/2018 at 09:22 PM by shiroyashagin
shiroyashagin
comments (1)
1
)
birmou
posted
the 12/08/2018 at 09:31 PM
J'ai cru c'était le titre d'un nouveau jeu de combat sur consoles
