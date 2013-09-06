Je vous laisse avec une vidéo présentant son installation et ses fonctionnalités :

Primary Features:

Menu System:

Vous avez peut être encore votre première PlayStation qui dort au fond d'un placard. Vous n'avez pas eu le cour de la jeter même si vous ne pouvez plus lire vos jeux avec, vous allez pouvoir avec cet accessoire lui rendre une seconde jeunesse.C'est le "PSIO Cartridge", une cartouche qui se branche sur le port extension des premiers modèles de PlayStation, les petites PSone n'étant pas compatibles. Cet accessoire vous permet, après l'installation d'une puce sur la carte mère de la console, de charger les images de sauvegardes des disques de votre collection de jeux.Loads disc images from an SD Memory Card.Supports SD Cards ranging anywhere in between from 8 GB (SDHC) to 512+ GB (SDXC).Supports hot swapping of SD Cards within the Menu System.Easily select software using a clean, simple and functional Menu System design.Software images load instantly with no “Copy to Memory” routines unlike other Flashcarts.Compatible with 99.8% of all software titles (problematic titles listed here).All firmwares are locally upgradeable. No special cables or dongles are required.To select a new software image, simply hit ‘Reset’ on the console and re-select an image from the Menu System.Supports Multi-Disc titles.Supports CDDA and XA audio channels.Supports loading of disc images via USB (Windows only).A Switch Board kit is included free with each cartridge purchase (wire and label also included).Supports BIN, ISO and IMG files.Future additional features can be added due to the endless update abilities of PSIO.Smooth, easy to use Menu System with many useful shortcuts and options.Clean simple layout combined with 2D and 3D graphics.Displays custom ‘Cover Art’ images.Displays custom ‘Wallpaper’ images.Supports switching of Video Modes in real-time.Has real-time sound effects and background music.Multiple colour selector bar options.Has a built-in search function.Allows either classic western or Japanese PlayStation button navigation.Dynamic or automatic detection of the HC05 license type.Displays advanced PlayStation information such as the BIOS type and checksum.Enables Fastboot support (skipping of the Sony BIOS for quick boot times).Allows booting of original discs from the CD-ROM drive.Supports full custom centring of the screen position.Dynamic pop-up animations.Takes advantage of DUAL-SHOCK controllers by vibrating whilst navigating.Can display a custom background (wallpaper).Supports Multi-Tap, DUAL-SHOCK and Lightgun peripherals.