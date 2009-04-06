You know how to get eternal life

In the center of the lightning-speed waltz

Feel your soul cut by a rusty knife

As you head down for the self destructive edge



Our satori is just floating in the core

Where we can spiritually go throught the door

We'll know how to get eternal life

While we catch the pulse from unknown satellites



If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we are really free

To fly high

In space



We know how to get eternal high

In the center of the lightning-speed waltz

See our soul struggling to survive

As we head down for the self distructive edge



Sayonara to intrusive noise

No more childish play and no more toys

We know how to get eternal life

While we feel and sense mother nature's strong might



If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we are really free

To fly high

In space



If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we feel the info-high

If we get the transient facts

Then we are really free

To fly high

In Space