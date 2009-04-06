Scénes cultes des animes
Scénes cultes des animes
all
[Macross Plus] Isamu alva dyson vs Guld Goa Bowman
L'une de mes scènes de combat préféré dans l'Univers Macross, en bonus la scène de rentré dans l'atmosphère qui vaux son pesant de cacahuète. Vous avez également cette OST de malade avec Information High dont je poste les paroles au dessous de la vidéo en plus de la musique complète.





You know how to get eternal life
In the center of the lightning-speed waltz
Feel your soul cut by a rusty knife
As you head down for the self destructive edge

Our satori is just floating in the core
Where we can spiritually go throught the door
We'll know how to get eternal life
While we catch the pulse from unknown satellites

If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we are really free
To fly high
In space

We know how to get eternal high
In the center of the lightning-speed waltz
See our soul struggling to survive
As we head down for the self distructive edge

Sayonara to intrusive noise
No more childish play and no more toys
We know how to get eternal life
While we feel and sense mother nature's strong might

If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we are really free
To fly high
In space

If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we are really free
To fly high
In Space


Aussi ce poste est mon petit hommage au Seiyu derrière la voix de Guld Boa Bowman étant Unshou Ishizuka la voix de Joseph Joestar âgé et de Heihachi Mishima.
    posted the 11/09/2018 at 08:47 AM by lordguyver
    comments (5)
    kurosu posted the 11/09/2018 at 09:33 AM
    J'approuve
    Pareil ma scène préférée
    ootaniisensei posted the 11/09/2018 at 09:59 AM
    Voices reste pour moi bien plus mémorables

    Macross Plus/Patlabor pour moi niveau mecha ça à jamais été égaler
    lordguyver posted the 11/09/2018 at 10:16 AM
    ootaniisensei Ouais mais ça manque de punch, voices c'est une chanson romantique, Information High ça c'est de la musique à t'envoyer dans l'espace en mode vitesse lumière lol.

    Sinon Mobile Suit Gundam: Stardust Memory et Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08Th MS Team les égales aussi.
    gally099 posted the 11/09/2018 at 10:36 AM
    Je préfère Macross frontier pour la musique, principalement Sheryl Nome que j'ai adoré.

    Si seulement il pouvait ressortir tout ça en blu ray chez nous, je rêve de macross en blu ray !
    kabuki posted the 11/09/2018 at 11:07 AM
    Macross/Macross Plus c'est vraiment le haut niveau. On a eu un tres bon Seven (la meilleur prestation vocale de la licence) et un excellent Frontier... Mais bon vue la derniere serie pas forcement catastrophique mais mauvaise quand même je sais pas où va cette serie... Les ayant droit sont reloux semble t'il
