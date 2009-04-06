L'une de mes scènes de combat préféré dans l'Univers Macross, en bonus la scène de rentré dans l'atmosphère qui vaux son pesant de cacahuète. Vous avez également cette OST de malade avec Information High dont je poste les paroles au dessous de la vidéo en plus de la musique complète.
You know how to get eternal life
In the center of the lightning-speed waltz
Feel your soul cut by a rusty knife
As you head down for the self destructive edge
Our satori is just floating in the core
Where we can spiritually go throught the door
We'll know how to get eternal life
While we catch the pulse from unknown satellites
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we are really free
To fly high
In space
We know how to get eternal high
In the center of the lightning-speed waltz
See our soul struggling to survive
As we head down for the self distructive edge
Sayonara to intrusive noise
No more childish play and no more toys
We know how to get eternal life
While we feel and sense mother nature's strong might
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we are really free
To fly high
In space
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we feel the info-high
If we get the transient facts
Then we are really free
To fly high
In Space
Aussi ce poste est mon petit hommage au Seiyu derrière la voix de Guld Boa Bowman étant Unshou Ishizuka la voix de Joseph Joestar âgé et de Heihachi Mishima.
Pareil ma scène préférée
Macross Plus/Patlabor pour moi niveau mecha ça à jamais été égaler
Sinon Mobile Suit Gundam: Stardust Memory et Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08Th MS Team les égales aussi.
Si seulement il pouvait ressortir tout ça en blu ray chez nous, je rêve de macross en blu ray !