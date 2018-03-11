Jeux Xbox 360 rétrocompatibles :

0-9

0 day Attack on Earth

3D Ultra Minigolf

A

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alaskan Adventures

Alice : Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

ARKANOID Live !

Army of Two

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Astropop

ATARI Asteroids/Asteroids Deluxe

Axel & Pixel

B

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie : Nuts and Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Batman : Arkham Origins

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlestations: Midway

Bayonetta

Beat’n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2 : Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Blazing Angels

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

Bloodrayne 2

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Brütal Legend

Bullet Soul

Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-

Bully Scholarship Ed.

Burnout Paradise

Burnout Revenge

C

Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions

Cabela’s Survival : SoK

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 4 : Modern Warfare

Call of Duty : Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty : Black Ops

Call of Duty : Black Ops II

Call of Duty : Ghosts

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty : World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Call of Juarez : Bound in Blood

Call of Juarez : The Cartel

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars 2 : The Video Game

Cars : Mater-National

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

CastleStorm

Castlevania : Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania : Lords of Shadow

Castlevania : Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania : Symphony of the Night

Catherine

Centipede & Millipede

Child of Eden

CLANNAD

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Commanders : Attack of the Genos

Condemned : Criminal Origins

Contra

Costume Quest 2

Counter-Strike : GO

Crackdown

Crazy Taxi

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

CRYSTAL DEFENDERS

Crystal Quest

Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram

D

Dante’s Inferno

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2 : Case West

Dead Rising 2 : Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Dead to Rights

Deadfall Adventures

Deadliest Warrior

Deadliest Warrior : Legends

Deadly Premonition

DeathSpank : Thongs Of Virtue

Defense Grid : The Awakening

Destroy All Humans!

DEUS EX : HUMAN REVOLUTION

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

DIG DUG

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Disney Epic Mickey 2 : The Power of Two

Disney/Pixar : Brave The Video Game

Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga

Domino Master

DOOM

DOOM II

DOOM 3 BFG Edition

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age : Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon’s Lair

Driver San Francisco

DuckTales : Remastered

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project

Dungeon Siege III

Dungeons & Dragons : Chronicles of Mystara

E

Earth Defense Force 2017

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force : Insect Armageddon

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Encleverment Experiment

Escape Dead Island

Every Extend Extra Extreme

F

F1 2014

Fable Anniversary

Fable Heroes

Fable II

Fable II Pub Games

Fable III

Faery : Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout : New Vegas

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION

Fighting Vipers

Final Fight : Double Impact

Flashback

FLOCK!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

Frontlines : Fuel of War

FunTown Mahjong

G

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou -Mark of the Wolves-

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War : Judgment

Geometry Wars : Retro Evolved

Geometry Wars : Retro Evolved 2

Geometry Wars 3 : Dimensions Evolved

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters : Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight

Go! Go! Break Steady

Goat Simulator

Golden Axe

Golf : Tee It Up!

Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

GRID 2

GRID Autosport

Gripshift

GTA IV

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

GYRUSS

H

HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo Climax-

Halo 3

Halo 3 : ODST Campaign Edition

Halo 4

Halo : Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo : Reach

Halo : Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hard Corps : Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic HD

Hexic 2

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Blood Money

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

I

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

ilomilo

Injustice : Gods Among Us

Injustice : Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade

J

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger 2 : The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

JUJU

Jurassic Park : The Game

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

K

Kameo : Elements of Power

Kane & Lynch 2

Killer Is Dead

KOF SKY STAGE

L

Lara Croft and the Guardian Light

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Indiana Jones

LEGO Indiana Jones 2

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean : The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars II : The Original Trilogy

LEGO Star Wars III : The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars : The Complete Saga

LIMBO

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

LUMINES LIVE!

Luxor 2

M

Mad Tracks

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Mafia II

Magic 2012

Magic 2013

Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers

Magic : The Gathering

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death

Mars : War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard : Blood Bath and Beyond

Medal of Honor Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

MEGA MAN 9

MEGA MAN 10

Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midnight Club : Los Angeles

Midnight Club : Los Angeles Complete Edition

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness : Nectaris

Mirror’s Edge

Missile Command

Monaco : What’s Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition : LeChuck’s Revenge

Monopoly Deal

MONOPOLY PLUS

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Mr. DRILLER Online

MS. PAC-MAN

Ms. Splosion Man

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N

N+

NBA JAM : On Fire Edition

NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM

NEW RALLY-X

NiGHTS into dreams

NIN2-JUMP

O

Of Orcs and Men

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint : Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Outland

Overlord

Overlord II

P

PAC-MAN

PAC-MAN Championship Edition

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 4 Arena

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker : Battle Grounds -Cocoa’s Nightmare Attack-

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prey

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia Classic

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzle Quest : Challenge of the Warlords

Puzzlegeddon

Q

QIX++

Quantum Conundrum

R

R.U.S.E.

Radiant Silvergun

RAGE

Raiden IV

Rainbow Six Vegas

Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction : Armageddon

Red Faction : Battlegrounds

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight

Rockstar Table Tennis

R-Type Dimensions

Rumble Roses XX

S

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row

Saints Row 2

Saints Row : The Third

Saints Row IV

Saints Row : Gat Out of Hell

Sam & Max Beyond Time & Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

ScreamRide

SEGA Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection : Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection : Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection : Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection : Streets of Rage

Sega Vintage Collection : ToeJam & Earl

Sensible World of Soccer

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank 2

Shinobi

Shotest Shogi

Shred Nebula

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Silent Hill : HD Collection

Silent Hill Homecoming

Silent Hill : Downpour

SINE MORA

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Slender : The Arrival

Small Arms

Sniper Elite V2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

SoulCalibur

SoulCalibur II HD

South Park : The Stick of Truth

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Spec Ops : The Line

Spelunky

Splinter Cell Conviction

Split/Second

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars : The Force Unleashed

Star Wars : The Force Unleashed II

STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん

STEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラム

STEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)

Strania – The Stella Machina –

STREET FIGHTER IV

Stuntman : Ignition

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

Super Streetfight IV Arcade Edition

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

T

Tales from Space : Mutant Blobs Attack

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

TEKKEN 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold ‘Em

The Cave

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

The King of Fighters Neowave

The Maw

The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom

The Orange Box

The Secret of Monkey Island : Special Edition

The Splatters

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead : Michonne – Episode 1, In Too Deep

The Walking Dead : Season Two

The Witcher 2 : Assassins of Kings

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldiers

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Tomb Raider Underworld

Tomb Raider : Legend

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009 – The Official Game

Tour de France 2011

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers : Cold War

Toy Story 3

Toybox Turbos

Trials HD

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron : Evolution

Tropico 4

U

Ugly Americans : Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

V

Vanquish

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Virtual-On

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise

W

Wolf of the Battlefield : Commando 3

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

X

XCOM : Enemy Unknown

XCOM : Enemy Within

Y

Yosumin! LIVE

Z

Zone of the Enders HD Collection

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

Jeux Xbox rétrocompatibles :

B

Black

Blinx : The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

C

Conker : Live and Reloaded

Crimson Skies : High Road to Revenge

F

Full Spectrum Warrior

Fuzion Frenzy

G

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas

H

Hunter : The Reckoning

J

Jade Empire

M

Mercenaries : Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

N

Ninja Gaiden Black

P

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action : Fields of Glory

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

R

Red Faction 2

S

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

SSX 3

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight : Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II : The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

T

The Elder Scrolls III : Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion

Jeux rétrocompatibles patchés Xbox One X :

A

Assassin’s Creed

B

Black

Blinx : The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

C

Conker : Live and Reloaded

Crackdown

Crimson Skies : High Road to Revenge

D

Darksiders

F

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 3

Forza Horizon

Full Spectrum Warrior

Fuzion Frenzy

G

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

H

Halo 3

Hunter : The Reckoning

J

Jade Empire

L

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

M

Mercenaries : Playground of Destruction

Mirror’s Edge

MX Unleashed

N

Ninja Gaiden Black

P

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action : Fields of Glory

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

R

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction 2

S

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Skate 3

Sonic Generations

SSX 3

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight : Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars : The Force Unleashed

T

The Elder Scrolls III : Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion

The Orange Box

The Witcher 2 : Assassins of Kings

