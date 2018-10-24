Attack on Titan (TV)
Titre alternatif:
Ataque à los Titanes (espagnol)
Ataque dos Titãs (portugais)
L'Attacco dei Giganti (italien)
L'Attaque des Titans (Français)
Shingeki no Kyojin (japonais)
Атака титанов (russe)
Japanese 撃 の 巨人 (japonais)
進擊 的 巨人 (Chinois (Taïwan))
Korean 의 거인 (coréen)
Genres: action, drame, fantastique, horreur, psychologique, thriller
Thèmes: Dystopie, militaire, post-apocalyptique, métamorphose, superpuissance, titans / géants, tragédie
Resumé:
L’histoire parle d’un monde où l’humanité vit dans des villes entourées d’énormes murs protégeant les humains contre de gigantesques humanoïdes mangeurs d’homme appelés titans. L’histoire se concentre initialement sur Eren Yeager et ses amis d’enfance, Mikasa Ackerman et Armin Arlert, qui rejoignent l’armée pour combattre les titans après l’invasion de leur ville natale et un titan mangeant la mère d’Eren, qu’il jure de venger.
