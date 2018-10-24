Tous vos mangas préféres gratuit et en ligne
name : scanvf
title : Tous vos mangas préféres gratuit et en ligne
screen name : scanvf
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanvf
official website : http://www.scanvf.com
creator : axil94
creation date : 10/24/2018
last update : 10/27/2018
description : nous vous propose les derniers chapitres des scan mangas, le service est gratuit, simple, intuitif et de confiance. Rejoignez-nous pour une meilleure expérience et une meilleure traduction et avec cette énorme base de donner,
tags : scan mangas vf scanvf scan mangas
articles : 6
visites since opening : 778
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Les chapitres du scan Shingeki No Kyojin en vf



Attack on Titan (TV)


Titre alternatif:


Ataque à los Titanes (espagnol)
Ataque dos Titãs (portugais)
L'Attacco dei Giganti (italien)
L'Attaque des Titans (Français)
Shingeki no Kyojin (japonais)
Атака титанов (russe)
Japanese 撃 の 巨人 (japonais)
進擊 的 巨人 (Chinois (Taïwan))
Korean 의 거인 (coréen)

Genres: action, drame, fantastique, horreur, psychologique, thriller
Thèmes: Dystopie, militaire, post-apocalyptique, métamorphose, superpuissance, titans / géants, tragédie

Resumé:
L’histoire parle d’un monde où l’humanité vit dans des villes entourées d’énormes murs protégeant les humains contre de gigantesques humanoïdes mangeurs d’homme appelés titans. L’histoire se concentre initialement sur Eren Yeager et ses amis d’enfance, Mikasa Ackerman et Armin Arlert, qui rejoignent l’armée pour combattre les titans après l’invasion de leur ville natale et un titan mangeant la mère d’Eren, qu’il jure de venger.

Les liste des chapitres du scan L'attaque des titans

Chapitre1 Chapitre2



chapitre 3 Chapitre 4



Chapitre 5 Chapitre 6


Chapitre 7 Chapitre 8



chapitre 9 Chapitre 10



Chapitre 11 Chapitre 12


Chapitre 13 Chapitre 14



chapitre 15 Chapitre 16



Chapitre 17 Chapitre 18

chapitre 19 Chapitre 20



Chapitre 21 Chapitre 22


Chapitre 23 Chapitre 24



chapitre 25 Chapitre 26



Chapitre 27 Chapitre 28

chapitre 29 Chapitre 30



Chapitre 31 Chapitre 32


Chapitre 33 Chapitre 34



chapitre 35 Chapitre 36



Chapitre 37 Chapitre 38

chapitre 39 Chapitre 40



Chapitre 41 Chapitre 42


Chapitre 43 Chapitre 44



chapitre 45 Chapitre 46



Chapitre 47 Chapitre 48

chapitre 49 Chapitre 50



Chapitre 51 Chapitre 52


Chapitre 53 Chapitre 54



chapitre 55 Chapitre 56



Chapitre 57 Chapitre 58

Chapitre 59 Chapitre 60



chapitre 61 Chapitre 62



Chapitre 63 Chapitre 64


Chapitre 65 Chapitre 66



chapitre 67 Chapitre 68



Chapitre 69 Chapitre 70

chapitre 71 Chapitre 72



Chapitre 73 Chapitre 74


Chapitre 75 Chapitre 76



chapitre 77 Chapitre 78



Chapitre 79 Chapitre 80

chapitre 81 Chapitre 82



Chapitre 83 Chapitre 84


Chapitre 85 Chapitre 86



chapitre 87 Chapitre 87



Chapitre 88 Chapitre 89

chapitre 90 Chapitre 91



Chapitre 92 Chapitre 93


Chapitre 94 Chapitre 95



chapitre 96 Chapitre 97



Chapitre 98 Chapitre 99

chapitre 100 Chapitre 101



Chapitre 102 Chapitre 103


Chapitre 104 Chapitre 105



chapitre 106 Chapitre 107



Chapitre 108 Chapitre 109

Chapitre 110
    tags : attack on titan attaque des titans scanvf scan manga scan shingeki no kyojin en vf
