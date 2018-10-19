accueil
Scan Manga
Scan Manga
name :
Scan Manga
title :
Scan Manga
screen name :
scanmanga
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website :
http://
creator :
dragonkevin
creation date :
12/27/2012
last update :
10/19/2018
description :
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags :
manga
bleach
naruto
one piece
scan
fairy tail
toriko
hunter x hunter
shingeki no kyojin
seven deadly sins
dragon ball super
one-punch man
articles :
913
visites since opening :
2357725
subscribers :
58
bloggers :
15
dragonkevin
(creator)
diablass59
(administrator)
momotaros
(administrator)
jf17
(administrator)
koriyu
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
racsnk
(administrator)
tripy73
(administrator)
aizen
(editor)
vlade
(editor)
qbigaara49
(editor)
kurorolucifuru
(editor)
hado78
(editor)
nindo64
(editor)
legend83
(editor)
Hunter X Hunter chapitre 385
Hunter X Hunter
Chapitre 385 toujours sur le bateau direction le dark continent:
https://scantrad.fr/mangas/hunter-x-hunter/385
enjoy!
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
dooku
,
shinz0
,
odv78
posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:05 PM by
kurorolucifuru
comments (
7
)
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 06:06 PM
Ce chapitre de fou ..
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 06:10 PM
Et l' Animée il reprend quand ?
shinz0
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 06:18 PM
Une suite à l'animé, please
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 06:21 PM
Darkxehanort94
Malheureusment le manga n'est pas assez avancé pour envisager une suite,peut etre dans 3- 4 tomes
en tout cas je me regale sur cet arc de folie
odv78
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 07:55 PM
kurorolucifuru
je l'ai vu juste avant ton poste
c'est vraiment cool que hunter x hunter revienne de manière hebdomadaire (pas de kuroro dans cet épisode mec ^^ )
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 08:12 PM
Odv78
D'ailleurs je sais même pas où il se trouve, on a vu qu'une partie de la brigade les trois derniers scan.
En tout cas ça annonce du lourd du côté du 4 ème prince.
odv78
posted
the 10/19/2018 at 08:39 PM
Il semble être le vrai monstre de cette arc
