Scan Manga
group information
Scan Manga
78
Likes
Likers
name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 10/19/2018
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 913
visites since opening : 2357725
subscribers : 58
bloggers : 15
channel
members (58)
more members
all
Hunter X Hunter chapitre 385
Hunter X Hunter



Chapitre 385 toujours sur le bateau direction le dark continent: https://scantrad.fr/mangas/hunter-x-hunter/385

enjoy!
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    dooku, shinz0, odv78
    posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:05 PM by kurorolucifuru
    comments (7)
    kurorolucifuru posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Ce chapitre de fou ..
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Et l' Animée il reprend quand ?
    shinz0 posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Une suite à l'animé, please
    kurorolucifuru posted the 10/19/2018 at 06:21 PM
    Darkxehanort94 Malheureusment le manga n'est pas assez avancé pour envisager une suite,peut etre dans 3- 4 tomes
    en tout cas je me regale sur cet arc de folie
    odv78 posted the 10/19/2018 at 07:55 PM
    kurorolucifuru je l'ai vu juste avant ton poste c'est vraiment cool que hunter x hunter revienne de manière hebdomadaire (pas de kuroro dans cet épisode mec ^^ )
    kurorolucifuru posted the 10/19/2018 at 08:12 PM
    Odv78 D'ailleurs je sais même pas où il se trouve, on a vu qu'une partie de la brigade les trois derniers scan.
    En tout cas ça annonce du lourd du côté du 4 ème prince.
    odv78 posted the 10/19/2018 at 08:39 PM
    Il semble être le vrai monstre de cette arc
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre