Si tu aimes, tu casque...
profile
Jeux Vidéo
248
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Casque VR
3
Likes
Likers
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 10/17/2018
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 19
visites since opening : 26112
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
[PSVR] Done Striker / Trailer de lancement





Développeur : User Joy Technology
Genre : FPS
Disponible sur PS4
Prévu sur PC
Date de sortie : 16 Octobre 2018 (PSVR)
Moteur de jeu : Unreal Engine 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjiDOn5gV4Y
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/17/2018 at 12:51 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre