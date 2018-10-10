accueil
Scan Manga
group information
all
Qui lit quoi ?
Nouveaux Mangas à découvrir
One Piece
Bleach
Dragon Ball Super
Shingeki no Kyojin
Eden's Zero
Berserk
Nanatsu No Taizai
Fairy Tail Road Knight
Fire Brigade of flames
Fairy Tail Zero
Fairy Tail Ice Trail
Toriko
Deathtopia
Hunter X Hunter
Shingeki no Kyojin : Before the Fall
Dragon Ball
Beelzebub
Gintama
Kenkouki
One Punch Man
Shikigami Twilight Days
Beelzebub Side Story
Naruto Gaiden
Weekly Shonen Jump
Black Clover
My hero academia
Dr stone
Naruto
Fairy Tail
Shingeki no Kyojin 110 - VF
Shingeki no Kyojin
Salutations !
Le nouveau chapitre de SnK est dispo en VF.
ICI pour le 110
Bonne lecture à tous.
https://www.japscan.cc/lecture-en-ligne/shingeki-no-kyojin/110/1.html
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
odv78
,
lordguyver
,
draer
posted the 10/10/2018 at 06:26 PM by
nindo64
comments (
7
)
7
)
nindo64
posted
the 10/10/2018 at 06:26 PM
Shinjeki no Kyojin VF
koriyu
furtifdor
qbigaara49
cort
terikku
arknight92
Racsnk
DragonKevin
kurorolucifuru
neclord83
kyonima
diablass59
lordguyver
testament
posted
the 10/10/2018 at 06:40 PM
Chapitre de qualité.
sebalt
posted
the 10/10/2018 at 06:40 PM
Sacré chapitre !
draer
posted
the 10/10/2018 at 07:17 PM
Plus ça va plus je sens une fin à la Code Geass. En tout cas ça déboîte comme toujours.
yamy
posted
the 10/10/2018 at 09:19 PM
draer
Pareil, depuis ce que Eren a fait à Revelio
koriyu
posted
the 10/10/2018 at 09:30 PM
yamy
draer
je me disais la même mais contrairement a Code Geass, le pouvoir des titans ne disparaît pas avec leur mort de mémoire.
Donc même si Eren meurt de manière naturelle ou sans être bouffé par un autre titan, le pouvoir du titan d'attaque sera récupéré par un eldien au hasard
draer
posted
the 10/10/2018 at 09:45 PM
koriyu
J'avais lu quelque part une hypothèse comme quoi le fait de reconstituer le titan original permettrait d'appeler le dieux/démon à l'origine de tout pour le lui rendre. Ça serait une bonne façon de se débarrasser définitivement des titans, surtout que c'est le but d'Eren à la base. Sinon il y a l'idée assez célèbre de l'histoire qui se répète (rapport au titre du premier chapitre/épisode et des visions du futur des deux Eren) et donc les titans ne disparaîtraient jamais.
Enfin même si elles se tiennent j'y crois pas trop perso.
