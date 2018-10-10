Scan Manga
group information
Scan Manga
78
Likes
Likers
name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 10/10/2018
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 912
visites since opening : 2340545
subscribers : 58
bloggers : 15
channel
members (58)
more members
all
Shingeki no Kyojin 110 - VF
Shingeki no Kyojin


Salutations !

Le nouveau chapitre de SnK est dispo en VF.

ICI pour le 110

Bonne lecture à tous.
https://www.japscan.cc/lecture-en-ligne/shingeki-no-kyojin/110/1.html
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    odv78, lordguyver, draer
    posted the 10/10/2018 at 06:26 PM by nindo64
    comments (7)
    nindo64 posted the 10/10/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Shinjeki no Kyojin VF koriyu furtifdor qbigaara49 cort terikku arknight92 Racsnk DragonKevin kurorolucifuru neclord83 kyonima diablass59 lordguyver
    testament posted the 10/10/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Chapitre de qualité.
    sebalt posted the 10/10/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Sacré chapitre !
    draer posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Plus ça va plus je sens une fin à la Code Geass. En tout cas ça déboîte comme toujours.
    yamy posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:19 PM
    draer Pareil, depuis ce que Eren a fait à Revelio
    koriyu posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:30 PM
    yamy draer je me disais la même mais contrairement a Code Geass, le pouvoir des titans ne disparaît pas avec leur mort de mémoire.

    Donc même si Eren meurt de manière naturelle ou sans être bouffé par un autre titan, le pouvoir du titan d'attaque sera récupéré par un eldien au hasard
    draer posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:45 PM
    koriyu J'avais lu quelque part une hypothèse comme quoi le fait de reconstituer le titan original permettrait d'appeler le dieux/démon à l'origine de tout pour le lui rendre. Ça serait une bonne façon de se débarrasser définitivement des titans, surtout que c'est le but d'Eren à la base. Sinon il y a l'idée assez célèbre de l'histoire qui se répète (rapport au titre du premier chapitre/épisode et des visions du futur des deux Eren) et donc les titans ne disparaîtraient jamais.
    Enfin même si elles se tiennent j'y crois pas trop perso.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre