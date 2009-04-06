Scénes cultes des animes
38
screen name : scenemangacultes
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scenemangacultes
official website : http://
creator : bigboss18
creation date : 06/04/2009
last update : 10/08/2018
description : Groupe consacré aux scénes cultes des animes en tous genres
tags :
articles : 89
visites since opening : 127952
subscribers : 24
bloggers : 16
members (24)
Combat final Gurren Laggan (Film)




Rest in Peace la logique à la fin mais cette animation et cette musique

    posted the 10/08/2018 at 12:50 PM by bigboss18
    comments (2)
    tsume94 posted the 10/08/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Le petit ajout dans le combat final du film 2 est vraiment bon et rajoute un autre moment culte à l'anime qui en à déjà d'innombrables !
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/08/2018 at 01:45 PM
    Ta Gueule c'est Gurren Laggan .
