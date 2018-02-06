Si tu aimes, tu casque...
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 10/01/2018
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 16
visites since opening : 21592
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
[PSVR/Vive/Oculus] Last Labyrinth / Trailer





Développeur : Amata K.K.
Genre : Aventure
Prévu sur PS4/PC
Date de sortie : Printemps 2019
Casque reconnu : PSVR/HTC Vive/Oculus Rift

Jeu développé par Hiromichi Takahashi, le réalisateur et producteur de Doko Demo Issyo.


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=utPCTAlqTjo
    posted the 10/01/2018 at 08:48 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
