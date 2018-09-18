group information
Trailer de CAPTAIN MARVEL
VO





VF

    posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:03 PM by bladagun
    comments (15)
    galcian posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:07 PM
    Fausse joie, c'est bien un film marvel.
    i8 posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:09 PM
    excellent
    koji posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:11 PM
    franchement je comprend pas la hype, ca a l'air d'un banal .... y a vraiment rien d'excellent.
    onykarts posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:15 PM
    L'arrivée de Captain america en version femme est prévue en 2019... ça promet... , je serais à la hauteur...
    terminagore posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:19 PM
    Ca a réussi à attiser ma curiosité. Par contre pas trop fan de la voix de l'actrice. Elle a une petite voix fluette je trouve.
    bladagun posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:22 PM
    terminagore ouais pareil pas fan de sa voix d'enfant.
    playstation2008 posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:28 PM
    Grosse folie en vue
    eldren posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:38 PM
    Ça me donne bien envie !
    djfab posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:52 PM
    Koji : on ne voit rien là, il faut voir le film !

    Galcian : "Fausse joie, c'est bien un film marvel." -> je me demande à quoi tu t'attendais pour un film qui s'appelle... Captain Marvel lol.
    shinz0 posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:00 PM
    Une super-héroïne, Samuel "Fucking" Jackson, des liens avec l'unvers des Gardiens de la Galaxie, j'aime bien
    osiris posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:09 PM
    ils arrivent bien a les rajeunir quand meme "70 le samuel"
    mancunien posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Vraiment pas top rien d extraordinaire...
    spike1 posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:47 PM
    C’est pas ouf mais bon on verra bien ce que donne le film
    olimar59 posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:47 PM
    Pour le moment ca donne pas envie
    fan2jeux posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
    Je trouve ce film casse gueule quand même
