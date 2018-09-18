accueil
Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
articles :
388
ratchet
(creator)
bladagun
(editor)
darksephiroth
(editor)
number57
(editor)
lordguyver
(editor)
channel
Trailer de CAPTAIN MARVEL
VO
VF
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
djfab
,
fenek
,
kidicarus
,
kuroni
,
i8
,
neelek
,
sora78
,
leblogdeshacka
,
administrateur
posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:03 PM by
bladagun
comments (
15
)
galcian
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:07 PM
Fausse joie, c'est bien un film marvel.
i8
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:09 PM
excellent
koji
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:11 PM
franchement je comprend pas la hype, ca a l'air d'un banal .... y a vraiment rien d'excellent.
onykarts
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:15 PM
L'arrivée de Captain america en version femme est prévue en 2019... ça promet...
, je serais à la hauteur...
terminagore
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:19 PM
Ca a réussi à attiser ma curiosité. Par contre pas trop fan de la voix de l'actrice. Elle a une petite voix fluette je trouve.
bladagun
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:22 PM
terminagore
ouais pareil pas fan de sa voix d'enfant.
playstation2008
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:28 PM
Grosse folie en vue
eldren
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:38 PM
Ça me donne bien envie !
djfab
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 02:52 PM
Koji
: on ne voit rien là, il faut voir le film !
Galcian
: "Fausse joie, c'est bien un film marvel." -> je me demande à quoi tu t'attendais pour un film qui s'appelle... Captain Marvel lol.
shinz0
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 03:00 PM
Une super-héroïne, Samuel "Fucking" Jackson, des liens avec l'unvers des Gardiens de la Galaxie, j'aime bien
osiris
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 03:09 PM
ils arrivent bien a les rajeunir quand meme "70 le samuel"
mancunien
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 03:24 PM
Vraiment pas top rien d extraordinaire...
spike1
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 03:47 PM
C’est pas ouf mais bon on verra bien ce que donne le film
olimar59
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 03:47 PM
Pour le moment ca donne pas envie
fan2jeux
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 03:54 PM
Je trouve ce film casse gueule quand même
