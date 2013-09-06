retroboy
06/09/2013
retro after all
(Documentaire) L'histoire de la Megadrive
Sous titres en anglais, mettez la traduction automatique pour que ce soit compréhensible. Je le regarde en même temps que vous

Bon week-end les gars

    playstation2008, arngrim
    posted the 09/01/2018 at 10:57 AM by sussudio
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 09/01/2018 at 11:27 AM
    Si y’a un truc sur la Super Nintendo dis moi.
    sussudio posted the 09/01/2018 at 11:30 AM
    amassous Jvais fouillé sur youtube ce weekend
    playstation2008 posted the 09/01/2018 at 11:51 AM
    Je mets de côté ! Il faut que je regarde ça !
    arngrim posted the 09/01/2018 at 12:45 PM
    amassous http://segadoes.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/mjsega.jpg
