retroboy
(Documentaire) L'histoire de la Megadrive
Sous titres en anglais, mettez la traduction automatique pour que ce soit compréhensible. Je le regarde en même temps que vous
Bon week-end les gars
posted the 09/01/2018 at 10:57 AM by sussudio
sussudio
comments (4)
4
)
amassous
posted
the 09/01/2018 at 11:27 AM
Si y’a un truc sur la Super Nintendo dis moi.
sussudio
posted
the 09/01/2018 at 11:30 AM
amassous
Jvais fouillé sur youtube ce weekend
playstation2008
posted
the 09/01/2018 at 11:51 AM
Je mets de côté ! Il faut que je regarde ça !
arngrim
posted
the 09/01/2018 at 12:45 PM
amassous
http://segadoes.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/mjsega.jpg
