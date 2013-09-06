retroboy
(Tuto) Dual Shock 3/4 en bluetooth sur votre PS2
Voici un tuto qui vous permettra de profiter de votre DS 3/4 en bluetooth sur votre PS2. Il vous faut OPL pour que cela soit possible ainsi qu'un gamepad et un dongle bluetooth.

    posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:28 AM by sussudio
    comments (0)
