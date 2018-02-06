Si tu aimes, tu casque...
Jeux Vidéo
246
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
2
Casque VR
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
06/02/2018
08/20/2018
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 12
visites since opening : 14085
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
[PSVR] Falcon Age / Trailer





Développeur : Outerloop Games
Genre : FPS/Action/Aventure
Date de sortie : 2019 (PS4/PSVR)

Vous incarnerez Ara qui utilisera une jeune faucon pour combattre les colonisateurs.


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ekiu6QQ_EeU
    1
    hireel
    posted the 08/20/2018 at 03:11 PM by nicolasgourry
    hireel posted the 08/20/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Ça ma l'air pas mal du tout je vais le suivre . Merci pour la news
    octobar posted the 08/20/2018 at 03:27 PM
    la VR, le truc dont personne ne parle au final.
