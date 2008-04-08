group information
Music Génération
79
Likes
Likers
name : Music Génération
title : One, two, three... Music !
screen name : musicg
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/musicg
official website : http://
creator : supatony
creation date : 08/04/2008
last update : 08/13/2018
description : Music Génération c'est le groupe portant sur la Musique. Pop, rock, blues, RAP, RNB... Tout est présent ! A vous de faire vos propres selections ! Et comme on dit, LISTEN !
tags :
articles : 1015
visites since opening : 934251
subscribers : 74
bloggers : 36
channel
members (74)
more members
all
Joe Hisaishi - Merry Go Round of Life
Chansons Internationales
Un peu de douceur pour cette fin de journée !
Quoi de mieux pour se détendre qu'un beau morceau instrumental plein de poésie du maitre Joe Hisaishi ?



Enjoy !
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    djfab, minbox, samsuki, sphinx, ekibyo, plistter
    posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:32 PM by arrrghl
    comments (4)
    minbox posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:35 PM
    ekibyo posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:48 PM
    Du caviar pour les oreilles.
    arrrghl posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:49 PM
    minbox ekibyo nous sommes d'accord !
    minbox posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:54 PM
    arrrghl on part littéralement dans un autre monde, j'adore
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre