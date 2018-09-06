accueil
Scan Manga
group information
name :
Scan Manga
title :
Scan Manga
screen name :
scanmanga
creator :
dragonkevin
creation date :
12/27/2012
last update :
06/09/2018
description :
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags :
manga
bleach
naruto
one piece
scan
fairy tail
toriko
hunter x hunter
shingeki no kyojin
seven deadly sins
dragon ball super
one-punch man
dragonkevin
(creator)
diablass59
(administrator)
momotaros
(administrator)
jf17
(administrator)
koriyu
(administrator)
hyoga42
(administrator)
racsnk
(administrator)
tripy73
(administrator)
aizen
(editor)
vlade
(editor)
qbigaara49
(editor)
kurorolucifuru
(editor)
hado78
(editor)
nindo64
(editor)
legend83
(editor)
Scan Shingeki no Kyojin 106 VF
Shingeki no Kyojin
Yosh tout le monde!
Le nouveau chapitre de SnK est disponible.
Votre dose mensuel avant la prochaine.
ICI pour le 106
Bonne lecture à tous.
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
shincloud
,
nindo64
,
draer
,
junaldinho
,
cristaleus
posted the 06/09/2018 at 05:32 PM by
diablass59
comments (
13
)
diablass59
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 05:32 PM
testament
odv78
dragonkevin
rayzorx09
milo42
Draer
lordguyver
junaldinho
cristaleus
Eldren
kikoo31
mercure7
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 05:35 PM
dizzy976
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 05:38 PM
Ouah, Isayama maîtrise son oeuvre à merveille, niveau écriture c'est excellent !
testament
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 05:51 PM
shincloud
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 06:02 PM
dizzy976
C'est l'un des meilleurs manga pour ma part, il est tellement maitrisé ce manga c'est dingue
dizzy976
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 06:25 PM
shincloud
De ouf, le scénario de SnK est sûrement sa plus grande qualité. A aucun moment Isayama ne se perd, il avait tout prévu et calculé, en relisant le manga depuis le début, on voit plus claire.
odv78
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 06:29 PM
Le site ne fonctionne pas j'arrive pas à voir les images
cristaleus
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 06:31 PM
La narration de ce manga est toujours aussi bonne.
diablass59
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 06:36 PM
odv78
ta un bloquer de pub ?
odv78
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 06:43 PM
diablass59
Oui c'était sa je viens de le désactiver
odv78
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 07:33 PM
J'avais déjà vu ce scan mais merci et vivement la suite
draer
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 09:25 PM
Effectivement c'est toujours aussi maîtrise.
On dirait qu'Eren suit son propre plan de son côté (ou avec Sieg?), ça m’étonnerait pas qu'il en sache plus qu'on le croit, notamment avec ses souvenirs de la chouette. Ah et on dirait qu'on va enfin avoir droit au retour d'Annie.
nindo64
posted
the 06/09/2018 at 10:48 PM
On sait pourquoi Eren avait réussi à contrôler tous les titans à ce moment là. J'aurais jamais pensé à ça
