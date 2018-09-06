Scan Manga
Scan Shingeki no Kyojin 106 VF
Shingeki no Kyojin




Yosh tout le monde!

Le nouveau chapitre de SnK est disponible.

Votre dose mensuel avant la prochaine.

ICI pour le 106

Bonne lecture à tous.
    posted the 06/09/2018 at 05:32 PM by diablass59
    comments (13)
    diablass59 posted the 06/09/2018 at 05:32 PM
    testament odv78 dragonkevin rayzorx09 milo42 Draer lordguyver junaldinho cristaleus Eldren kikoo31
    mercure7 posted the 06/09/2018 at 05:35 PM
    dizzy976 posted the 06/09/2018 at 05:38 PM
    Ouah, Isayama maîtrise son oeuvre à merveille, niveau écriture c'est excellent !
    testament posted the 06/09/2018 at 05:51 PM
    shincloud posted the 06/09/2018 at 06:02 PM
    dizzy976 C'est l'un des meilleurs manga pour ma part, il est tellement maitrisé ce manga c'est dingue
    dizzy976 posted the 06/09/2018 at 06:25 PM
    shincloud De ouf, le scénario de SnK est sûrement sa plus grande qualité. A aucun moment Isayama ne se perd, il avait tout prévu et calculé, en relisant le manga depuis le début, on voit plus claire.
    odv78 posted the 06/09/2018 at 06:29 PM
    Le site ne fonctionne pas j'arrive pas à voir les images
    cristaleus posted the 06/09/2018 at 06:31 PM
    La narration de ce manga est toujours aussi bonne.
    diablass59 posted the 06/09/2018 at 06:36 PM
    odv78 ta un bloquer de pub ?
    odv78 posted the 06/09/2018 at 06:43 PM
    diablass59 Oui c'était sa je viens de le désactiver
    odv78 posted the 06/09/2018 at 07:33 PM
    J'avais déjà vu ce scan mais merci et vivement la suite
    draer posted the 06/09/2018 at 09:25 PM
    Effectivement c'est toujours aussi maîtrise.
    On dirait qu'Eren suit son propre plan de son côté (ou avec Sieg?), ça m’étonnerait pas qu'il en sache plus qu'on le croit, notamment avec ses souvenirs de la chouette. Ah et on dirait qu'on va enfin avoir droit au retour d'Annie.
    nindo64 posted the 06/09/2018 at 10:48 PM
    On sait pourquoi Eren avait réussi à contrôler tous les titans à ce moment là. J'aurais jamais pensé à ça
