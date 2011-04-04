FAN-CLUB MICHAEL JACKSON SUR GAMEKYO
Fan Club : Michael Jackson The King of Pop
27
name : Fan Club : Michael Jackson The King of Pop
title : FAN-CLUB MICHAEL JACKSON SUR GAMEKYO
screen name : fanclubmichaeljackson
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/fanclubmichaeljackson
official website :
creator : michaeljackson
creation date : 04/04/2011
last update : 06/02/2018
description : Bienvenue sur le Fan-Club de Michael Jackson le King Of Pop - De Gamekyo : Biographie Discographie
tags :
articles : 68
visites since opening : 72905
subscribers : 20
bloggers : 9
(News)The Jacksons - Can You Feel It (Groovefunkel Remix)
Une version reconstruit l'un des titres cultes Can You Feel It des Jacksons en 1980, "remixer" à l'aide des Multitracks originaux.
Merci à Groovefunkel de ce partage


http://groovefunkel.com/album/30-the-jacksons-can-you-feel-it-gr - http://groovefunkel.com/album/30-the-jacksons-can-you-feel-it-groovefunkel-remix/
    minbox
    posted the 06/02/2018 at 03:05 PM by michaeljackson
    comments (5)
    vyse posted the 06/02/2018 at 03:09 PM
    ouf la voix de mj sur ce titre
    vyse posted the 06/02/2018 at 03:13 PM
    pas moyen de l'avoir sur spotify ?
    minbox posted the 06/02/2018 at 03:32 PM
    michaeljackson posted the 06/02/2018 at 03:32 PM
    vyse non mais tu peu télécharger sur le site de Groovefunkel (avec d'autres titres, Man in the Mirror est vraiment excellent )http://groovefunkel.com/album/30-the-jacksons-can-you-feel-it-groovefunkel-remix/
    randyofmana posted the 06/02/2018 at 03:42 PM
    Groovy !
