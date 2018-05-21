Scan Manga
Scan Manga
77
name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 05/21/2018
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 895
visites since opening : 2074934
subscribers : 57
bloggers : 15
members (57)
Dragon Ball Super : Chapitre 36 VF
Dragon Ball Super

Salut tout le monde !


Le nouveau chapitre de DBS est enfin disponible en VF.

Pour votre dose mensuel .



Bonne lecture à tous.
    kabuki, hyoga57, lordguyver, yamy, hijikatamayora13, sylphide
    posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:02 PM by diablass59
    comments (8)
    diablass59 posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:03 PM
    yamy posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:05 PM
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:07 PM
    Itadakimasu
    testament posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:09 PM
    kabuki posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:17 PM
    mercure7 posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:18 PM
    diablass59 Comme d'hab, rythmé et mieux ficelé ... Merci mec
    lordguyver posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:27 PM
    Je préfère l'anime quand même sur certains point

    diablass59 Merci Diablass.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/21/2018 at 02:30 PM
    Anime/Manga toujours trop de Ribrianne pour moi
