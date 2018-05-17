accueil
group information
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
awamy02
name :
Equipe de France
title :
screen name :
bleus
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bleus
official website :
http://www.fff.fr/equipes-de-france/
creator :
gat
creation date :
03/23/2018
last update :
05/17/2018
description :
Tout, tout, tout, vous saurez tout sur les Bleus Bleus.
tags :
france
football
bleus
articles :
3
visites since opening :
3692
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
gat
(creator)
channel
members (1)
gat
more members
La liste pour le Mondial !
Suppléants :
- W. Ben Yedder
- K. Coman
- B. Costil
- M. Debuchy
- L. Digne
- A. Lacazette
- A. Martial
- A. Rabiot
- M. Sakho
- M. Sissoko
- K. Zouma
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shinz0
posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:23 PM by
gat
comments (
6
)
anakaris
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:26 PM
Il a retrouvé Thauvin visiblement, Deschamps...
shinz0
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:27 PM
Bonne sélection
Allez les bleus
negan
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:29 PM
Thauvin le fantôme
birmou
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:32 PM
Matuidi
rockin
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:33 PM
negan
grave Thauvin n'a rien a faire la ... et vu sa saison Lemar aussi ...
negan
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:34 PM
rockin
Surtout sa 2eme partie de championnat elle est horrible a Lemar
