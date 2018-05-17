group information
Equipe de France
name : Equipe de France
title :
screen name : bleus
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bleus
official website : http://www.fff.fr/equipes-de-france/
creator : gat
creation date : 03/23/2018
last update : 05/17/2018
description : Tout, tout, tout, vous saurez tout sur les Bleus Bleus.
tags : france football bleus
articles : 3
visites since opening : 3692
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
La liste pour le Mondial !

Suppléants :

- W. Ben Yedder
- K. Coman
- B. Costil
- M. Debuchy
- L. Digne
- A. Lacazette
- A. Martial
- A. Rabiot
- M. Sakho
- M. Sissoko
- K. Zouma
    shinz0
    posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:23 PM by gat
    comments (6)
    anakaris posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Il a retrouvé Thauvin visiblement, Deschamps...
    shinz0 posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:27 PM
    Bonne sélection

    Allez les bleus
    negan posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:29 PM
    Thauvin le fantôme
    birmou posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Matuidi
    rockin posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:33 PM
    negan grave Thauvin n'a rien a faire la ... et vu sa saison Lemar aussi ...
    negan posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:34 PM
    rockin Surtout sa 2eme partie de championnat elle est horrible a Lemar
