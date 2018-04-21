Scan Manga
Scan Manga
77
name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 04/21/2018
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 890
visites since opening : 2006635
subscribers : 57
bloggers : 15
Dragon Ball Super : Chapitre 35 VF
Dragon Ball Super

Salut tout le monde !


Le nouveau chapitre de DBS est enfin disponible en VF.

Pour votre dose mensuel .



Bonne lecture à tous.
    tags :
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    link49, mercure7, okiz03, eldren, kisukesan, hyoga57, zephon, lordguyver, hijikatamayora13, sylphide
    posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:14 PM by diablass59
    comments (13)
    diablass59 posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:14 PM
    mauvaisjoueur linkudo hyoga57 gunstarred Milo42 jf17 hado78 yamy kurorolucifuru kurosu amassous dracul fan2jeux testament Neoaxle shin82 Eldren Asakim Jem25 Cort Shinz0 Jem25 Idd Weldar Koriyu Kyonima Nextsama Terminator Link49 Justx onizukaaa zomg qbigaara49 dragonkevin zephon xced calishnikov temporell lordguyver gerarddeparde phoebius op4 dude85 mercure7 okiz03 yanissou wolfbreath
    testament posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:32 PM
    sylphide posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:40 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:43 PM
    op4 posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:53 PM
    diablass59 excellent
    fan2jeux posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:56 PM
    Finalement avec la traduction, ça passe bcp mieux qu'en version coréenne.
    raph64 posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:59 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 04/21/2018 at 05:00 PM
    Et on vient de boucler les fameux épisodes 109/110 voir aussi le 111 avec hit.
    Je sens que sangoku va évoluer progressivement vers UI d'une autre manière dans le tournoi. C'est peut être avec kefla qu'il le découvrira la première fois pour une revanche avec jiren.
    op4 posted the 04/21/2018 at 05:00 PM
    diablass59 excellent
    lordguyver posted the 04/21/2018 at 05:40 PM
    fan2jeux En même temps je pense que tu ne sais pas lire le coréen ?

    diablass59 Sankyu

    Hit me rappel clairement des personnages qu'on peut voir dans Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. AWWWWW l'image page 47
    zephon posted the 04/21/2018 at 06:22 PM
    merci
    mercure7 posted the 04/21/2018 at 06:39 PM
    Tellement meilleur que l'animé ... C'est ouf ...
    mercure7 posted the 04/21/2018 at 06:40 PM
    diablass59
