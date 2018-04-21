accueil
Scan Manga
description :
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
manga
bleach
naruto
one piece
scan
fairy tail
toriko
hunter x hunter
shingeki no kyojin
seven deadly sins
dragon ball super
one-punch man
all
Qui lit quoi ?
Nouveaux Mangas à découvrir
One Piece
Bleach
Fairy Tail
Dragon Ball Super
Shingeki no Kyojin
Nanatsu No Taizai
Fairy Tail Road Knight
Fire Brigade of flames
Fairy Tail Zero
Fairy Tail Ice Trail
Toriko
Deathtopia
Hunter X Hunter
Shingeki no Kyojin : Before the Fall
Dragon Ball
Beelzebub
Gintama
Kenkouki
One Punch Man
Shikigami Twilight Days
Beelzebub Side Story
Naruto
Naruto Gaiden
Weekly Shonen Jump
Black Clover
My hero academia
Dr stone
Berserk
Dragon Ball Super : Chapitre 35 VF
Dragon Ball Super
Salut tout le monde !
Le nouveau chapitre de DBS est enfin disponible en VF.
Pour votre dose mensuel .
ICI
Bonne lecture à tous.
link49
,
mercure7
,
okiz03
,
eldren
,
kisukesan
,
hyoga57
,
zephon
,
lordguyver
,
hijikatamayora13
,
sylphide
posted the 04/21/2018 at 04:14 PM by
diablass59
diablass59
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 04:14 PM
mauvaisjoueur
linkudo
hyoga57
gunstarred
Milo42
jf17
hado78
yamy
kurorolucifuru
kurosu
amassous
dracul
fan2jeux
testament
Neoaxle
shin82
Eldren
Asakim
Jem25
Cort
Shinz0
Jem25
Idd
Weldar
Koriyu
Kyonima
Nextsama
Terminator
Link49
Justx
onizukaaa
zomg
qbigaara49
dragonkevin
zephon
xced
calishnikov
temporell
lordguyver
gerarddeparde
phoebius
op4
dude85
mercure7
okiz03
yanissou
wolfbreath
testament
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 04:32 PM
sylphide
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 04:40 PM
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 04:43 PM
op4
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 04:53 PM
diablass59
excellent
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 04:56 PM
Finalement avec la traduction, ça passe bcp mieux qu'en version coréenne.
raph64
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 04:59 PM
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 05:00 PM
Et on vient de boucler les fameux épisodes 109/110 voir aussi le 111 avec hit.
Je sens que sangoku va évoluer progressivement vers UI d'une autre manière dans le tournoi. C'est peut être avec kefla qu'il le découvrira la première fois pour une revanche avec jiren.
op4
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 05:00 PM
diablass59
excellent
lordguyver
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 05:40 PM
fan2jeux
En même temps je pense que tu ne sais pas lire le coréen ?
diablass59
Sankyu
Hit me rappel clairement des personnages qu'on peut voir dans Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. AWWWWW l'image page 47
zephon
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 06:22 PM
merci
mercure7
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 06:39 PM
Tellement meilleur que l'animé ... C'est ouf ...
mercure7
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 06:40 PM
diablass59
