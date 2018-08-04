Scan Manga
Scan Shingeki no Kyojin 104 VA
Shingeki no Kyojin




Yosh tout le monde!

Le nouveau chapitre de SnK est disponible.

Votre dose mensuel avant la prochaine.

En VA pour l'instant.

ICI pour le 104

Bonne lecture à tous.
    diablass59 posted the 04/08/2018 at 06:44 PM
    jf17 posted the 04/08/2018 at 06:58 PM
    diablass59 c'est la VA
    jf17 posted the 04/08/2018 at 06:59 PM
    diablass59 j'ai modifié l'article
    diablass59 posted the 04/08/2018 at 07:01 PM
    jf17 HA !...merci... je suis pété..
    shiks posted the 04/08/2018 at 07:02 PM
    Décidément cet arc sur Mahr est vraiment excellent. Des nouveaux personnages, des révélations fracassantes, des combats acharnés, l'univers de SnK qui s'enrichit considérablement et le tous avec un bon rythme. Un arc très complet et riche.
